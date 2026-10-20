ED Allies need quiet diplomacy to fix dispute

Appearing for an unscheduled, casual press conference, President Lee Jae Myung on Monday took time to touch upon various issues. He in particular pointedly said that Korea should "reclaim" wartime operational control (OPCON) at "an early date." "And we are fully capable of doing so," he added. His wording choice of "reclaim" was stronger than "transfer."

Lee's comments came likely in response to a series of comments made by U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson last week. Speaking at an Indo-Pacific Summit held Oct. 14 (local time) in Washington, D.C., Brunson hinted that OPCON transfer may take time. "Because the conditions have changed, because we've changed our plan, we have new standards which we have to uphold," Brunson said, adding that while he supported the transfer, "we don't have the benefit of changing the conditions to time."

Following the USFK commander's comment, the defense ministry conveyed Seoul's concern even as it maintained that "the principle that OPCON will be transferred once the conditions mutually agreed upon by Korea and the United States are met remains unchanged."

Brunson, however, further sparked controversy when he said that from the United Nations Command's (UNC) perspective, Korea's territory starts at the southern fence of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). As Brunson also serves as the UNC commander, his words were callous, even condescending. The UNC's responsibilities under the armistice agreement signed to halt the 1950-53 Korean War states that the UNC's authority in the DMZ is about access and activities within the buffer zone, not sovereignty.

Korean military officials protested the USFK commander's comment to the U.S. side. Lee's words on OPCON transfer on top of Seoul's expressing concerns amounted to a roundabout chiding of the USFK commander's OPCON transfer remarks. Before Monday's comments, Lee during an Oct. 13 Cabinet meeting said, "A submissive attitude or bowing out to bigger powers should be avoided in relations between countries."

The president acknowledges that differences or strains between nations are not wrong to exist. He did so again in the Monday meeting with reporters covering the presidential office. Such comments emphasized that differences can be worked out. That task has been consistently looming large in Seoul and Washington, with the possibility of breaking out into a rift.

Having stated his confidence and will for resolution, Lee should order discipline within his national security and foreign affairs teams, the so-called "alliance" faction against the "independence" affiliation, so that the administrative agenda of pragmatic diplomacy remains active and robust. The alliance between Seoul and Washington is a vital constant in Korea's security landscape, even as the geopolitical world order expands to involve a network of bilateral and small multilateral alliances. In extreme cases, today's diplomatic partnership can cease to exist tomorrow.

Juxtaposed against such realities, the president should put effort into public action while pursuing a more subtle, behind-the-scenes dialogue, consultation and cooperation with Korea's traditional ally.

The USFK commander to date has dropped several controversial comments since taking on the role in 2024. Noting that Korea is part of the first island chain, he said it "looks like an island or like a fixed aircraft carrier floating in the water between Japan and mainland China." Those words were taken to opine for the "strategic flexibility" of the USFK. He later made comments that at times appeared like a hindsight interpretation of existing standards and principles.

Both sides should take a pause and instead of speaking to public or private airwaves, make room for cooler heads and realistic talks. As partners with goals for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, much can be worked out through proper channels and dialogue.