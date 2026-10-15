ED OPCON transfer requires stronger capabilities and closer alliance coordination

The transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) to a South Korean-led command structure is essential to greater self-reliance in national defense. However, the latest dispute between Seoul and Washington over the Full Operational Capability (FOC) assessment highlights a fundamental reality: Political determination alone cannot secure the transfer. Korea must demonstrate its ability to lead combined operations, while both allies must ensure that evolving operational requirements do not become an endless obstacle to progress.

The immediate disagreement concerns the conditions required for the transfer. According to military sources, the United States has deemed some FOC evaluation items previously considered satisfactory to be insufficient under this year's standards. Washington argues that assessments must reflect changes in the battlefield environment and advances in military technology. Seoul maintains that previously satisfied conditions should remain valid and that newly fulfilled requirements should suffice to complete the assessment. This divergence has fueled frustration in Korea over what it sees as Washington continually moving the goalposts.

The concerns raised by U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson deserve serious consideration. Speaking at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event on Monday, he emphasized that time itself is a condition, warning against a transfer that could jeopardize the lives of Korean and American personnel. His position reflects a legitimate concern: OPCON transfer must not weaken the combined defense posture or create gaps in operational readiness.

Nevertheless, readiness requirements must remain clear, consistent and achievable. If standards change annually without transparent explanations, the assessment process risks becoming a moving target rather than a credible road map. The allies should distinguish between capabilities already verified and those requiring reassessment because of demonstrable changes in operational conditions. Any new evaluations should follow jointly agreed criteria, rely on concrete evidence and include realistic timelines for addressing deficiencies.

Washington's concerns cannot simply be dismissed as bureaucratic obstacles or political resistance. Artificial intelligence (AI), real-time intelligence sharing, precision strikes and integrated command-and-control networks are transforming modern warfare. Project Maven, the U.S. military's AI-enabled intelligence and targeting initiative, illustrates the rapid incorporation of these technologies into operational planning. The challenge is not merely acquiring advanced weapons but integrating sensors, intelligence, communications and decision-makers into a coherent operational framework.

This challenge is particularly acute on the Korean Peninsula, where North Korea could combine missiles, drones and artillery in simultaneous attacks, leaving little time for deliberation. Effective intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, secure data links and resilient communications are essential to detecting threats, identifying targets and coordinating responses. South Korean commanders must also demonstrate proficiency in operating advanced U.S. command-and-control systems and directing combined forces.

Korea should therefore use the FOC dispute to accelerate improvements in operational capability. Priorities should include AI-assisted analysis, cybersecurity, interoperability and training that enables timely decisions under combat conditions. Procurement alone cannot guarantee readiness. Systems must be tested in realistic scenarios, personnel must master their use and the military must demonstrate its ability to sustain operations when communications are disrupted or battlefield conditions change rapidly.

However, requiring Korea to replicate every aspect of the U.S. military's technological capabilities would be neither realistic nor necessary. The objective is a Korean-led command structure capable of directing combined operations effectively, drawing on U.S. capabilities where appropriate. Washington should specify which capabilities are indispensable, while Seoul should present credible plans, measurable milestones and evidence of progress.

Alliance coordination is therefore decisive. Although both countries support a conditions-based transfer, they must ensure that the conditions remain mutually understood and operationally relevant. Regular consultations should resolve technical disagreements, establish common evaluation standards and identify gaps addressable through joint training, equipment upgrades or revised procedures. A shared assessment framework would reduce misunderstandings and restore confidence.

Political leadership should reinforce, not replace, professional military coordination. High-level agreements can resolve policy differences, but political decisions cannot substitute for verified capabilities. Washington must provide transparent requirements, sustained technical cooperation and practical assistance in developing interoperable systems. Seoul, meanwhile, must match its ambition for greater defense autonomy with sufficient resources, institutional reforms and operational proficiency.

OPCON transfer is ultimately a test of Korea's ability to lead its own defense and the alliance's capacity to adapt to a changing security environment. Rushing the process for political reasons could expose vulnerabilities, while indefinite delays caused by shifting or unclear standards could undermine confidence in a shared strategic objective.

The way forward is neither an arbitrary deadline nor indefinite postponement. Korea must urgently strengthen its operational capabilities, while Seoul and Washington clarify evaluation standards, deepen cooperation and establish a practical, verifiable roadmap. A stronger South Korean military and a more cohesive alliance are mutually reinforcing foundations for a successful OPCON transfer and a more credible combined defense posture. The U.S., for its part, needs to faithfully implement agreements made with Korea to facilitate the smooth and effective transfer.