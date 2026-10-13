ED Unification minister becomes liability for Lee

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young has become a liability for President Lee Jae Myung. Chung’s insensitive rhetoric has put further strain on the already troubled Seoul-Washington relations. His refusal to characterize the recent landmine explosion near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) as a North Korean provocation is indefensible.

His latest gaffe has driven a wedge between Seoul and Washington and raised a fundamental question about his motives: Whose interests is he representing?

Criticism of Chung has erupted even within the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK). On Monday, Rep. Park Jie-won, who served as director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) under the Moon Jae-in administration, urged President Lee to undertake bold reforms by replacing key foreign policy and security officials. Describing U.S. relations as a cornerstone of Seoul’s foreign policy, Park argued that the deterioration of bilateral ties exposed a serious problem that could have far-reaching consequences, if left unaddressed.

However, the five-term lawmaker softened his stance a day later. In a social media post on Tuesday, Park wrote that Lee’s foreign policy and security team was “perfect.”

“There are two factions inside the Lee administration. One is calling for South Korea’s independent foreign policy decisions, while the other emphasizes the Korea-U.S. alliance. The two approaches should go hand in hand, with checks and balances between them maintained,” he wrote.

It remains unclear what prompted Park to change his tone. His shift, however, reflects divisions and uncertainty within the ruling party. The veteran politician may have sought to avoid deepening internal divisions. Still, he did not back away from his support for the Korea-U.S. alliance, stressing that North Korea would benefit if ties between Seoul and Washington were fractured.

Chung’s reckless behavior has weakened national security. He is widely blamed for Washington’s decision to suspend intelligence sharing with Seoul. In March, the unification minister was accused of inadvertently disclosing that Kusong, a city in North Pyongan Province, houses nuclear enrichment facilities. While comparing the nuclear capabilities of North Korea and Iran, he said Pyongyang was producing weapons-grade uranium enriched to 90 percent in three locations: Yongbyon, Kangson and Kusong. His remarks during a National Assembly Foreign Affairs Committee meeting were livestreamed on YouTube. Unlike the two other sites, Kusong had not been officially disclosed as a site of North Korea’s nuclear enrichment activities.

Washington took the matter seriously, reportedly believing that Chung had disclosed classified information about North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and subsequently halting intelligence sharing with South Korea. Chung denied the allegation, accusing the United States of overreacting to his remarks.

Chung’s comments on a land mine explosion near the DMZ have also backfired. During a National Assembly meeting in September, he described the incident as an “accident” or an “unfortunate event,” refusing to characterize it as caused by North Korean provocation. On Sept. 21, three South Korean soldiers were injured — two severely — in a land mine explosion while conducting a routine operation south of the Military Demarcation Line inside the DMZ. The mines had been planted by North Korean soldiers.

By refusing to acknowledge North Korea’s responsibility, Chung has undermined Seoul’s position. South Korea had demanded that Pyongyang apologize for the explosion and pledge to take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

North Korea, however, dismissed Seoul’s demands. In a statement, Pyongyang seized on Chung’s remarks to reinforce its claim that it had nothing to do with the explosion. “South Korean official Chung Dong-young admitted that the mine explosion is harder to view as a result of a deliberate North Korean attack against the South,” it said.

The questions are unavoidable: Whose interests is Chung representing? Is he more concerned with protecting North Korea than defending his own country?

If a Cabinet minister does more harm than good to national interests, there is little reason to keep him in such a crucial post.

As unification minister, Chung appears determined to persuade North Korea to return to dialogue by avoiding direct accusations over its recent offenses. But refusing to call out North Korea’s actions is not a constructive gesture of conciliation. It is a failure to defend South Korea’s interests. These outrages must not be tolerated, and silence in the face of North Korea’s brazen actions will not bring peace.