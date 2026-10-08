ED A stronger alliance requires reciprocity

The Korea-U.S. alliance remains the cornerstone of security on the Korean Peninsula and a vital pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific. Yet a series of disputes over tariffs, investment, trade regulation and burden-sharing is raising concerns about the direction of the relationship. These tensions should not be allowed to undermine an alliance that has served both countries well for more than seven decades.

Recent remarks by a senior U.S. diplomat that relations between Washington and Seoul are unusually strained should be taken seriously. What is particularly concerning is the possibility that disagreements over trade and investment are beginning to spill into security cooperation. Traditionally, the two allies have managed to separate economic disputes from their shared commitment to deterrence. Preserving that distinction is increasingly important.

The issue is not whether Korea should strengthen its ties with the United States. It should — and is committed to doing so. The question is how to build an alliance that is resilient because both sides regard it as mutually beneficial, rather than one in which strategic cooperation becomes entangled with increasingly transactional demands.

The proposed Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project illustrates the challenge. U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly portrayed Korean investment as part of a broader economic understanding and has warned of higher tariffs if an agreement is not reached. Yet Seoul has not finalized an investment decision and is right to insist that any commitment must make commercial sense.

The project involves enormous technical and financial challenges, including the construction of a long pipeline in an extremely harsh environment. Experts have questioned the assumptions underlying its projected costs and long-term profitability. In an interview with a Korean daily, Larry Persily, a former federal coordinator who spent decades working on Alaska gas development, has warned that the project faces substantial risks, from cost overruns and construction delays to the relatively high cost of processing Alaska’s gas. He said long-term uncertainty over global LNG demand also deserves careful consideration.

These concerns do not mean Korea should reject the project because it is American. Nor should Washington interpret rigorous due diligence as a lack of solidarity. If the project offers genuine strategic and commercial value, Seoul should be prepared to participate. But if the risks are excessive, the government must retain the right to say no.

A sound agreement would require clear safeguards: transparent responsibility for cost overruns, reliable and competitively priced LNG supplies, and appropriate mechanisms for sharing commercial risks. These are not unreasonable demands from an ally. They are the minimum conditions for responsible public and corporate investment.

The same principle applies to security cooperation. Recent disagreements over the scope of joint military exercises and Seoul’s response to requests concerning the Strait of Hormuz have highlighted the danger of allowing economic disputes to affect strategic coordination. Security commitments should be handled on their own merits and through established alliance mechanisms, not become bargaining chips in unrelated negotiations.

Korea, for its part, must also do more to strengthen the alliance. It should continue to invest in credible defense capabilities, maintain robust combined readiness, deepen extended-deterrence arrangements and expand cooperation with Washington in shipbuilding, defense, semiconductors, energy and other strategic industries. Seoul should also engage more systematically with the U.S. Congress and state governments, not merely the White House, to build durable bipartisan support for the alliance.

At the same time, strengthening the alliance does not require Korea to surrender its economic judgment or diplomatic flexibility. Diversifying supply chains and partnerships with Europe, Japan, Australia, India and other partners can make the Korean economy more resilient — and ultimately make the Korea-U.S. alliance stronger.

The objective should not be a less American or less committed Korea. It should be a more capable and confident ally.

Washington and Seoul face a common strategic challenge from Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs and an increasingly uncertain international environment. Neither country benefits from allowing short-term commercial disputes to erode the trust that underpins their broader partnership.

A durable alliance cannot rest on one side issuing demands and the other accepting them. It must be grounded in reciprocity, consultation and mutual respect. Korea should remain firmly committed to the United States while defending its national interests with clarity and confidence.

That is not a rejection of the alliance. It is how a mature alliance is strengthened.