ED Let Korea decide Alaska LNG investment

U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that Korea will invest more than $50 billion in an Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project has put Seoul in an awkward position.

Washington may regard the investment as settled, but Seoul does not.

At the White House on Wednesday, Trump said Korea had agreed to participate in several major U.S. investment projects, including an Alaska LNG development, while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick put the Korean investment at more than $50 billion. Yet Korea has not publicly committed to that amount, and the project remains subject to further review.

The disagreement is not merely procedural. It goes to the heart of how public money and corporate capital should be allocated.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan has repeatedly stressed that Seoul will invest only where there is “commercial rationality.” Testifying before the National Assembly last year, Kim described the Alaska gas pipeline as a high-risk project and said Korea could participate only in projects capable of generating sustainable cash flows.

That principle should not be dismissed as reluctance to cooperate with Washington. Rather, it is a basic requirement of responsible investment.

The Alaska LNG project is an exceptionally ambitious undertaking. It would transport natural gas roughly 1,300 kilometers from fields on Alaska’s North Slope to the southern coast, where it would be liquefied and shipped to Asian markets. The project requires enormous upfront capital and faces questions over construction costs, financing, long-term LNG contracts and the competitiveness of its delivered gas.

For Korea, the relevant question is not whether Alaska LNG serves U.S. strategic interests. It plainly could. If successful, the project could develop Alaska’s energy resources, create jobs and strengthen U.S. LNG exports to Asia. The more important question is whether the risks and returns justify Korean participation on commercial terms.

The Trump administration is also entitled to pursue its own national and political interests. The prominence given to Alaska officials and Republican lawmakers at the White House announcement is noteworthy, particularly with the U.S. midterm elections approaching.

But whatever political significance the project has in Alaska, it cannot substitute for due diligence by the prospective investor. Nor should Washington’s announcement be allowed to create a fait accompli in bilateral negotiations.

Korea has already agreed to substantial U.S. investments in other areas, including a Texas gas-fired power plant and a framework for building eight nuclear reactors. Those projects may have their own commercial and strategic rationales. Alaska LNG, however, is different precisely because Seoul has not yet established that the economics work.

The $50 billion figure makes the issue even more consequential. At that scale, Korean policymakers must examine the project's expected returns, LNG pricing, construction and financing risks, contractual commitments, government incentives and, crucially, who bears the cost if the project is delayed or becomes more expensive.

If Washington wants Korea's participation, the most constructive response is not political pressure, but better economics. The U.S. and the state of Alaska could offer guarantees, tax incentives, financing support or other mechanisms that materially reduce investors’ exposure to risk. If the project is commercially sound, its proponents should be able to demonstrate that through transparent numbers.

Korea should likewise keep the door open. If an independent assessment shows that Alaska LNG can generate adequate returns while strengthening Korea’s long-term energy security, participation could serve both countries’ interests.

But that decision must be made in Seoul, not announced unilaterally in Washington.

The Korea-U.S. alliance is strong enough to accommodate different national interests. Indeed, a healthy alliance requires each side to respect the other’s decision-making processes.

Trump’s announcement may have raised the political stakes. It has not, however, eliminated the need for commercial due diligence. Kim’s message is therefore worth keeping at the center of the debate: Korea should invest where the numbers work, not simply where political expectations demand it.

That is not a rejection of the alliance. It is what responsible economic statecraft requires.