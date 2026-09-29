ED Delayed response to DMZ mine blast

The recent land mine blast in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and the delayed responses in its aftermath offer a strong reminder that principled action and vigilance should not be compromised.

North Korea has recently been suspected of fortifying its military infrastructure along the DMZ, building anti-tank barriers and planting wooden-box land mines near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL). On Sept. 21, a group of soldiers from the Republic of Korea Army's 25th Infantry Division was conducting a military survey near the MDL to detect mines and make new patrol routes for future detection work.

Twin mines exploded during the operation, wounding three, with one suffering a severe ankle injury. In the aftermath, the military and government failed to meet expectations that they would immediately look into what happened. Instead, the investigation began on Sunday, six days after the incident. The response was lacking, both in action and spirit.

On Monday, after the Chuseok holiday, the military said that it was "highly likely" that the explosion in the South-controlled part of the DMZ was caused by North Korean land mines. The Lee Jae Myung administration has maintained a stance of peaceful and phased engagement with the North and to date has sought civilian exchanges without much reference to Pyongyang's recent fortification actions. However, this serious incident warrants an apology from North Korea, and Seoul should not refrain from demanding one from Pyongyang.

As the investigation continues, the South Korean military and the United Nations Command (UNC) should get to the bottom of both the cause of the explosion and the North's recent actions in the DMZ. The military needs to be more clear about what protocol it follows in cases like this, especially as its actions contrast with the handling of a similar incident in 2015. Independent lawmaker Rep. Han Dong-hoon also alleged that the military rejected the UNC's request for a prompt investigation. While the military had cited safety and the need to hold preparatory training before entering the high-risk area, rainfall had potentially already compromised on-site evidence.

It is a regrettable turn of events. When North Korean mines exploded in 2015 under the Park Geun-hye administration, the military launched an investigation with the UNC after promptly collecting evidence. For institutions like the military, which have no doubt dealt with similar cases, it should have followed that same process. In that case, the Park administration demanded the North apologize and resumed border air broadcasts.

Lee and the Democratic Party of Korea — who in 2023 heavily criticized the military over the handling of a marine corporal's death during search and rescue efforts amid widespread flooding — must follow their own advice. The anger that prompted the criticism must now be translated into upholding the military to conduct its work with enough preparation and resources to ensure soldiers are protected.

The government and the military must also provide a clear explanation of the context of the mine blast. Failing to do so will only amplify skepticism and fuel further questions.

Some have questioned whether the delayed investigation was also due to the timing of Lee's speech at the U.N. General Assembly last week, where he reiterated his support for a more phased approach to North Korea's denuclearization. Cheong Wa Dae has since denied any such links.

Prior to Lee's speech, the president, in an interview with The New York Times, urged the United States to ease its sanctions on North Korea in a proposed trade-off that could encourage Pyongyang to halt its nuclear programs. The Lee administration remains open to phased contact and exchanges as North Korea engages with Russia militarily and economically, along with its traditional ally China.

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, who earlier denied allegations of intentionally delaying the investigation into the mine blast, said the mines were a "clear violation of the armistice" and that the South will take corresponding measures. A prudent but principled response to provocations is required all the more for peace and reconciliation, and the ruling bloc must keep this in mind.



