ED From investment to stronger alliance





The delay in formally announcing the first project under Korea’s massive U.S. investment commitment is a reminder that the Korea-U.S. economic relationship has entered a new and complicated phase. Five days after Seoul briefed the National Assembly on its first proposed project, the two governments had yet to issue a formal announcement as of Sept. 27. Seoul says the latest delay reflects U.S. internal procedures rather than a new dispute. The final selection of investment destinations is reportedly subject to procedures involving the U.S. investment committee and President Donald Trump.

Nevertheless, the direction is becoming clearer. Seoul has reported plans to invest roughly $22.3 billion in a gas-fired combined-cycle power project in Encinal, Texas, as the first project under the broader U.S. investment package. The 6.3-gigawatt facility is intended to meet growing electricity demand associated with semiconductor manufacturing and data centers. The government has argued that the project meets its requirement of commercial viability and could generate substantial returns over two decades.

The project is only the beginning. South Korea and the United States are also discussing additional projects involving nuclear power and Alaska LNG, although the details and timing of those projects remain subject to further negotiations. Earlier reports have pointed to the possibility of up to eight nuclear reactors, but these should not yet be treated as finalized investment commitments.

The significance of the investment package goes beyond dollars and cents. President Lee Jae Myung’s unexpected meeting with Trump in New York on Sept. 22 came as investment negotiations were making progress. The two leaders welcomed advances in bilateral strategic projects and agreed to continue consultations on security issues. According to Seoul, their 30-minute meeting also covered nuclear-powered submarines, uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing, transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON), shipbuilding cooperation and North Korea. Trump reaffirmed his willingness to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang.

This creates an important test for the alliance. South Korea should pursue commercial returns from its U.S. investments, but it should also seek a broader strategic balance in the relationship. Investment cannot simply become a financial obligation disconnected from national interests. Nor should security cooperation be reduced to a transaction in which economic concessions automatically purchase military benefits. Each issue requires its own substantive negotiations.

The discussion over nuclear submarines illustrates the point. Seoul wants greater cooperation with Washington on submarine propulsion fuel and on peaceful uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing. The two governments have now agreed to pursue follow-up consultations, but this does not mean that all technical, legal and nonproliferation questions have been resolved. The White House, in its public description of the New York meeting, emphasized shipbuilding cooperation, while Seoul highlighted the broader security agenda. That difference underscores the need for sustained diplomacy rather than premature declarations of success.

The same principle applies to North Korea. Lee has advocated for a step-by-step approach to reducing the North Korean nuclear threat while encouraging renewed dialogue, while Washington continues to emphasize the importance of denuclearization. South Korea’s interests require both a credible deterrence posture and meaningful diplomatic engagement.

The immediate priority, therefore, is implementation. Washington and Seoul should complete their remaining procedures transparently, ensure that every investment project has demonstrable commercial viability and establish safeguards against excessive financial risk. At the same time, they should accelerate substantive consultations on nuclear submarines, nuclear-fuel cooperation, defense responsibilities and wartime OPCON.

The ultimate measure of this new phase in the alliance will not be the size of an investment headline. It will be whether economic cooperation produces sustainable returns, whether security cooperation strengthens Korea’s ability to protect itself and whether both governments can rebuild sufficient trust to address the increasingly difficult challenges surrounding the Korean Peninsula.