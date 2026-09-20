ED Warning sign for gov't personnel system

The resignation of Kim Seung-won as President Lee Jae Myung’s nominee for justice minister should not be treated merely as the withdrawal of one embattled candidate. It exposes deeper weaknesses in the government’s personnel vetting system and raises serious questions about its ability to maintain public trust while pursuing sweeping judicial reforms.

Kim withdrew on Saturday, only 20 days after his nomination. His decision came just two days after the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee approved his confirmation report, with the ruling Democratic Party of Korea pushing it through after opposition lawmakers walked out.

The speed of the reversal is striking. If the candidate was sufficiently qualified to receive a confirmation report, why did concerns serious enough to force his resignation emerge afterward? Conversely, if the concerns were already known, why was he nominated in the first place?

That is the question the administration now needs to answer.

Several allegations had been raised during the confirmation process, including questions involving alleged lobbying related to the approval of a clinical trial for a new drug and alleged preferential treatment involving a cooperative connected to his wife. Opposition lawmakers argued that the explanations provided during the hearing were inadequate. The ruling party maintained that the allegations had been sufficiently addressed.

Those competing claims should be separated from established facts. Political accusations should not automatically become convictions in the court of public opinion. But precisely because the allegations were contested, the administration had a responsibility to resolve them before putting forward a candidate for one of the government's most consequential posts.

A confirmation hearing should be the final stage of public scrutiny, not the first serious test of a candidate's suitability.

The resignation is particularly troubling because the Justice Ministry has been without a permanent minister since former Justice Minister Chung Sung-ho resigned on Aug. 26.

The vacancy comes at a particularly sensitive moment. A major restructuring of the criminal justice system is scheduled to take effect on Oct. 2 with the launch of the new prosecution agency. Such a transformation requires clear leadership and careful coordination over personnel, investigative authority and the division of responsibilities among law enforcement institutions.

A prolonged ministerial vacancy is more than an administrative inconvenience. It risks weakening policy coordination at a moment when the government is attempting to carry out one of its most consequential institutional reforms.

The administration should recognize a basic lesson and understand that the credibility of reform depends heavily on the credibility of the people entrusted with carrying it out.

No reform, however ambitious, can command durable public support if the officials responsible for implementing it become the focus of credibility questions.

The next appointment must be different.

The government should resist the temptation to fill the vacancy hastily. The next nominee must undergo rigorous scrutiny before the name is announced, not after.

That means examining not only professional qualifications but also potential conflicts of interest, financial dealings, family-related issues and past conduct that could undermine public confidence. A thorough presidential vetting process should identify potentially disqualifying controversies before a nomination is made.

The episode also raises questions about the role of parliamentary confirmation hearings. Their purpose is not simply to produce a procedural green light. They are designed to expose a candidate's record to public scrutiny and allow both government and opposition lawmakers to test the nominee's suitability.

The ruling party should therefore resist the temptation to treat its parliamentary majority as a substitute for broader public confidence. At the same time, the opposition should distinguish legitimate scrutiny from allegations that have not been substantiated.

Kim's resignation should not become another partisan spectacle.

The more important issue is what the government does next. The ministry needs a leader who commands credibility across institutional and political boundaries and can oversee judicial reform without allowing the reform itself to become hostage to questions about the minister's personal conduct.

The government should regard Kim's resignation not simply as a setback, but as a warning. Personnel decisions are themselves an important test of governance.

If the administration wants the public to trust its judicial reforms, it must first demonstrate that it can be trusted to choose the people who will implement them.