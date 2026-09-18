ED Korean universities seek higher internationalization

The Korea Times University Rankings 2027 survey of 60 universities this year saw Korea University topping the list, followed by Seoul National University and Yonsei University.

It is the second year Korea University topped the ranking, scoring 149.52 points out of 200. The survey evaluated the schools across four categories — education, research, student support and graduate outcomes — to gauge how well the schools were building the broader ecosystem needed for globalization.

Seoul National University and Yonsei University followed with 142.22 points and 140.74 points, respectively. They were followed by Sungkyunkwan University, which ranked fourth this year, followed by Hanyang and Sogang Universities to round out the top six. Ewha Womans University, Kyung Hee University and Dongguk University retained their slots in the Top 10 global universities in Korea, while Sejong University made a significant jump to rank at No. 7.

This year’s survey placed greater emphasis on faculty diversity, student success and sustained research collaboration. New indicators, including the ratio of full-time international faculty and the retention of international students, particularly degree-seeking students, were added to assess how seriously Korean higher education institutions are pursuing internationalization. The survey also expanded its assessment of universities’ long-term research capacity by reviewing research output over three years, up from one year in the previous survey.

Korea — with its export and high-end manufacturing prowess in semiconductor production, along with the surging popularity of all things K-culture — has been attracting more foreign nationals recently, including international students. As of 2026, an estimated 307,464 international students were studying at Korea's community colleges, universities and graduate-level schools, according to the Ministry of Education. The number represents a 21.3 percent jump over the previous year.

As more international students began coming to Korea for higher education in the 2000s, the focus has shifted from simply increasing their numbers to improving their academic experience, student life and post-graduation prospects. The Korea Times 2026 survey found that while universities generally performed well in education, some lagged in student support and graduate outcomes. Korean universities need to take the next step by recognizing international students not only as students seeking higher education and an understanding of Korea, but also as potential human capital for the future. Among the top-ranked schools, stronger results were associated with a higher proportion of full-time international faculty and more opportunities for international students to engage in campus life and their communities.

The global competitiveness of Korean universities in attracting international students is also closely tied to the global competitiveness of their graduates. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, Seoul National University was Korea’s highest-ranked institution at No. 38, followed by Yonsei University at No. 50 and Korea University at No. 61.

The rankings also underscore the growing competition for international students across Northeast Asia and the broader Asian region. To attract talented students from abroad, Korean universities need to continually assess their ability to provide high-quality education, strong support during students’ studies and opportunities that can improve their career prospects after graduation. A university’s appeal to international students ultimately depends not only on the quality of its academic programs, but also on whether it can provide an environment in which students can build meaningful academic, professional and cultural experiences.