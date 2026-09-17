ED Lee should have courage to correct his mistake

President Lee Jae Myung faces a critical decision: He can proceed with the appointment of his justice minister nominee, Rep. Kim Seung-won of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), or he can acknowledge a mistake and withdraw the nomination.

Doing so would require courage. Admitting a mistake is never easy, but it can be a sign of political courage. And in this case, that courage could pay off. The decision Lee makes now could have consequences that shape the remainder of his presidency.

A red flag has been raised over Lee’s leadership. His support base appears to be weakening, with a series of recent public opinion polls showing his job approval rating falling to a new low. Lee and the ruling party are facing a dual crisis.

Externally, declining approval has made it more difficult for Lee to maintain momentum behind his major policy agendas. Internally, deepening divisions within the DPK have become another source of concern. Tensions between Lee’s aides and party members critical of the president are increasingly visible.

The rift within the ruling party has become so serious that DPK Chairman Kim Min-seok compared the current situation to the turmoil of 2004, when some dissidents in the ruling party joined the main opposition party’s campaign to impeach then-President Roh Moo-hyun. His remarks underscored the seriousness of the crisis confronting Lee.

If Lee ignores calls to withdraw his justice minister nominee, he will have to bear the consequences. And he himself could ultimately pay the highest political price. There is little reason for him to take a step that could risk his presidency.

Civic groups are also opposing the nominee. The left-leaning People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy (PSPD) has publicly rejected Lee’s choice of Kim, saying the nominee is unfit to serve as justice minister.

In a statement released Wednesday, the civic group said Kim had failed to demonstrate that he was the right person to lead the justice ministry.

“The justice minister is in charge of overall legal affairs and therefore a minister nominee is expected to display higher standards on the rule of law and ethics,” the statement said. “However, considering Kim’s past records of driving under the influence and registering a false address to help his children attend competitive schools in a desirable school district, we believe the nominee is seriously flawed for the job.”

It is unusual for a progressive civic group to publicly reject a Cabinet nominee selected by Lee. The PSPD’s criticism came about a week after another civic group, the Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice, called on Kim to withdraw his nomination.

Public opinion toward the nominee is also unfavorable. More than half of those surveyed said Kim was unfit for the position. The latest KSOI poll, released Wednesday, found that 52.1 percent of respondents opposed his nomination, while 25.1 percent supported Lee’s choice. The survey of 1,001 people was conducted Sept. 14-15 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Despite the negative public sentiment, the ruling party has remained steadfast in its support for Kim. Following Tuesday’s confirmation hearing, DPK members of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee held a press conference to reaffirm their support, saying Kim was the right person to lead the justice ministry.

The ruling party’s defense of the nominee reflects its own concerns. Of the six Cabinet nominees, Rep. Yong Hye-in, nominated for gender equality minister, has already withdrawn from consideration. If Kim follows suit, the DPK fears it could further weaken Lee’s authority over state affairs.

But that position may prove short-sighted. Lee may be tempted to demonstrate that he remains firmly in charge and has the authority to choose the people he wants around him. Political authority, however, also depends on maintaining public trust.

If Lee appoints Kim as justice minister, the decision could carry a considerable political cost. Polls show that a majority of respondents oppose the nomination. Proceeding despite that opposition could further erode public sentiment toward Lee and make it more difficult for him to rally support for his policies.

Lee should take that public sentiment seriously.

His press conference scheduled for Friday provides an opportunity to announce the withdrawal of Kim’s nomination. Politicians rarely benefit from openly defying public opinion, particularly when they have an opportunity to correct course.

The ball is in Lee’s court. The choice is ultimately his. But if he wants to restore public confidence in his leadership, withdrawing Kim’s nomination could be an important first step.