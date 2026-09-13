ED Yong's resignation and lessons for Lee gov't

The resignation of Yong Hye-in as President Lee Jae Myung’s nominee for minister of gender equality and family affairs is more than the withdrawal of a controversial candidate. It is a reminder that legal eligibility is not the same as political legitimacy, and that public officials must meet a higher standard of accountability than merely staying within the boundaries of the law.

Yong announced her resignation Sunday, just 14 days after Lee nominated her. Until only a few days ago, she had firmly rejected calls to step down, arguing that there was nothing legally wrong with simultaneously retaining her proportional representation seat in the National Assembly and serving as a Cabinet minister.

Technically, that argument had a legal basis. The National Assembly Act permits lawmakers to concurrently serve as Cabinet members. But politics is not conducted solely through legal technicalities. Public office requires not only legality but also public trust, political responsibility and a willingness to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest. That was where Yong’s position became increasingly difficult to defend.

As a proportional-representation lawmaker, Yong insisted on keeping her parliamentary seat even after accepting the ministerial nomination. Her stated rationale was that resigning would effectively deprive the Basic Income Party, which she represents, of its parliamentary presence. Under the normal succession system, her resignation would have allowed the next candidate on the party’s proportional representation list to take the seat.

This raised an uncomfortable question: Should an individual lawmaker’s political calculations take precedence over the broader principle of public service?

The issue became even more complicated as controversy emerged over the operation of the Basic Income Party, including questions surrounding the role and compensation of Yong’s husband and the party’s internal management. None of these allegations should automatically be treated as proof of illegality. They deserved to be examined fairly, and Yong had every right to explain her position through the confirmation process.

But public confidence does not operate according to the narrow definition of criminal or administrative law. This is a lesson that extends far beyond Yong herself.

Korean politics has too often fallen into the trap of treating “There is no legal problem” as the final answer to every ethical or political controversy. Yet the higher the office, the higher the standard must be.

A Cabinet minister exercises enormous public authority. Such a position requires not only competence but also credibility. A candidate who enters office already burdened by questions over political interests, family connections or preferential treatment can find it difficult to command the confidence necessary to govern effectively.

This is particularly relevant for the minister responsible for gender equality and family policy because the ministry deals with issues of fairness, equality and social justice. Its leader must therefore be held to a standard of public ethics that goes beyond technical legality.

Yong’s decision to resign should consequently not be portrayed simply as a political defeat. It should be understood as an acknowledgment that political responsibility sometimes requires a person to step aside even when a strict legal violation has not been established.

The resignation, however, also raises serious questions about Lee’s personnel management.

Why was Yong nominated in the first place if the controversy surrounding her parliamentary seat and political position could have been anticipated?

A presidential nomination is not a casual political gesture. It signals the president’s judgment about who is qualified to represent the government and exercise ministerial authority. When a nominee withdraws only two weeks after being announced, the administration inevitably faces questions about the thoroughness of its vetting process.

The presidential office and ruling party should therefore resist the temptation to treat the episode as merely Yong’s personal problem.

The Lee administration has repeatedly emphasized political reform, fairness and responsible government. Those principles must begin with the process of selecting senior officials.

A stronger vetting system should examine not only whether a candidate has violated the law, but also whether his or her conduct could undermine public confidence, create conflicts of interest or become an avoidable political liability.

The ruling party, too, bears responsibility. If concerns existed within the party over Yong’s dual role and the surrounding controversies, they should have been addressed before the nomination became a public embarrassment.

Ultimately, the Yong episode offers a simple but important lesson: Public office is a trust, not a legal loophole.

A democracy cannot demand that its citizens obey the law while allowing politicians to define their responsibilities as narrowly as possible. Those who seek high public office must accept that ethical expectations, political conventions and public confidence matter alongside formal legality.

Yong's resignation should therefore become an opportunity for the Lee administration to establish a higher standard for appointments. The goal should not be to find candidates who can survive legal scrutiny, but leaders who can withstand the far more demanding test of public trust.

That is the standard Korean voters deserve — and the standard the government should demand of itself.