ED Nominee becomes liability

President Lee Jae Myung’s decision to nominate Rep. Yong Hye-in of the minor Basic Income Party as gender equality minister has become a political quagmire.

In the latest Gallup poll released Friday, Lee’s approval rating fell further to a record low of 38 percent, down two percentage points from the previous week. The polling agency cited, among other factors, the Lee administration’s unpopular housing policy (24 percent) and personnel decisions (16 percent) as the top two reasons for the decline.

Yong is one of the key contributors to Lee’s falling approval ratings. The nominee is in the hot seat for refusing to resign from her parliamentary post even after her nomination was confirmed, despite the convention that lawmakers appointed to Cabinet positions give up their seats. She is also facing criticism that she has run the minor party more like a family business than a political organization.

Her demeanor has sparked public uproar. During a news conference Thursday, she appeared impatient and repeatedly interrupted a journalist who was questioning her suitability for the Cabinet post. Cutting his question short, she bluntly said she was fully prepared for the job. She accused the media of exaggerating minor issues to portray her as an irresponsible and troublesome politician.

Her aggressive and overly defensive demeanor raised eyebrows.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) reacted swiftly to the controversy surrounding the nominee. Rep. Park Sung-joon, a DPK spokesperson, told reporters that the ruling party had begun contacting people both inside and outside the party to gather their views on the nominee.

Once the opinions are collected, the DPK is likely to advise Lee on what to do with his pick.

Yong has become a source of concern for Lee, who has already been wrestling with declining approval ratings for eight consecutive weeks. This week’s Gallup poll showed that 61 percent of respondents considered Yong unfit for the Cabinet position, while only 13 percent said she was suitable. Another 26 percent had no opinion. Such overwhelmingly negative public sentiment puts pressure on Lee, who reportedly nominated the minor party lawmaker as part of his effort to promote political unity.

Lee has remained silent about the worsening public reaction to the nominee.

Sung Ki-hong, senior presidential secretary for public relations and communications, said on a radio program that the allegations facing Yong were not matters requiring an investigation. “It is an issue whose solution lies in the hands of the nominee herself,” he said.

Yong has reiterated that she would wear two hats — serving simultaneously as a lawmaker and a Cabinet minister if her nomination is confirmed. Her remark signaled a departure from practice, in which lawmakers elected through proportional representation resign their parliamentary seats when they join the Cabinet.

Her decision may sound politically greedy, but it is not illegal. In that sense, her defense has some merit. She is also facing allegations that she has run the minor party like a family business rather than as a political party representing the interests of its supporters. But so far, there is no evidence that she or her party violated any laws.

Despite this, calls for her resignation are mounting. It appears that people from almost every corner of society have turned against the nominee. Not only opposition parties but also members of the ruling DPK have expressed skepticism about her nomination, and the media has been largely unfriendly toward her.

Following Lee’s nomination of Yong to lead the gender equality ministry, a women’s group issued a statement criticizing the decision — an unusual, if not unprecedented, move. Even a minor progressive party that might be expected to share common ground with Yong’s Basic Income Party criticized Lee’s choice. As public opinion polls show, more than half of the public considers her unfit for the position.

Who is responsible for such a sweeping negative reaction to her nomination? The answer is obvious: Yong herself.

Unfortunately, the widespread rejection of her nomination is largely the direct result of the reputation she has built over the years. In the digital era, almost all National Assembly sessions, except for closed-door meetings of the intelligence committee, are broadcast live. The public can watch them whenever they want, as recordings are readily available on YouTube and the National Assembly’s online platform.

During her six years in the National Assembly, Yong has failed to establish herself as a trustworthy politician. The way she has questioned and treated witnesses, the way she has pursued her political agenda and her consistently aggressive demeanor have all contributed to the reputation she now carries.

In Korea, elected offices are filled by politicians based on the votes they receive. Those votes, ultimately, determine their political fate. Lee should listen to what public opinion is telling him and act accordingly. He should acknowledge that he made a mistake in nominating the wrong person, correct that mistake by withdrawing his nomination and apologize to the public.