President Lee Jae Myung’s recent remarks about the constitutional limits of his term deserve to be taken at face value — and, ideally, to put to rest a political controversy that has already consumed far too much attention.

During a state visit to France, Lee explained the intensity of his early overseas schedule by saying "my term is clearly limited by the Constitution,” and that he therefore needed to begin summit diplomacy early enough to reap its benefits during his tenure.

The immediate context was his emphasis on the importance of foreign policy, not constitutional reform. But because speculation about a possible constitutional amendment allowing a president to serve two terms has recently intensified, his reference to the constitutional limit of his tenure inevitably attracted political attention.

Cheong Wa Dae interpreted his remarks as meaning that reelection is neither possible under the current Constitution nor something the president is considering. Senior officials have also indicated that Lee may address the matter more explicitly when he has an opportunity to speak directly to the Korean public.

His remarks should be welcomed.

A president acknowledging the constitutional limits of his own tenure is not a trivial matter. In a democracy, the peaceful limitation and transfer of political power are fundamental principles. Any suggestion that an incumbent might seek to alter the Constitution primarily to extend his own tenure would inevitably raise legitimate concerns about the integrity of the constitutional order.

At the same time, the controversy has gone on long enough. The opposition argues that Lee has stopped short of explicitly saying that he will not seek another term. Some members of the ruling camp, meanwhile, maintain that his position is already sufficiently clear. As the two sides trade interpretations of a single sentence, valuable political energy is being diverted from the issues that matter most to citizens. It is a needless distraction.

The country faces formidable economic, security and diplomatic challenges. Trade uncertainties, sluggish growth, demographic pressures and a rapidly changing geopolitical environment require sustained attention. Lee himself has emphasized the practical value of summit diplomacy for investment, trade, economic cooperation and national security. The government should therefore be judged primarily on what it accomplishes within the constitutional term it has been given — not on speculation about whether that term might somehow be extended.

For that reason, the president should put an end to the controversy. There is little to be gained from allowing ambiguity to persist when a clear statement could settle the matter. At an appropriate public occasion, Lee should state unequivocally that he will respect the Constitution’s limit on his tenure and will not seek to amend it for his own political benefit. If necessary, he could go further and make clear that under no circumstances will he seek another presidential term.

Such a declaration would not weaken the president. On the contrary, it would demonstrate confidence in constitutional government and remove a persistent source of political suspicion.

This does not mean that constitutional reform should be taken off the national agenda. Korea may well need to discuss broader questions concerning its constitutional structure, including the powers and tenure of the presidency. But such a debate must be conducted in the long-term national interest, not through the prism of one incumbent’s political future. A constitution is not a political instrument for any individual officeholder; it is the framework through which a nation governs itself across generations.

Lee should affirm that his priority is to make the most of the term the Constitution gives him — to strengthen the economy, improve people's lives, advance Korea’s interests abroad and leave office when that term expires. The opposition, for its part, should accept such a commitment if and when it is made, rather than continually reopening the issue for partisan advantage.

There is much more important work to focus on. The energy of Korea's government and political parties should be spent on reviving the economy, protecting national security, expanding diplomatic opportunities and addressing the everyday concerns of its citizens — not on an endless argument over whether the incumbent president might seek to remain in office.

The president should make his promise unmistakable. The political opposition should accept it. And the country should move on. What Korea needs now is better governance within the term that the Constitution already provides.