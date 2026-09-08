Constitutional reform has come to the fore of Korean politics, as many point to the limits of the Constitution, rewritten in its current form in 1987, in allowing direct presidential elections.

The presidency’s single-term limit no longer befits the challenges facing a nation that has emerged as a global leader across multiple sectors. That view is increasingly being echoed by the ruling party, the president and experts, who argue that the current system can undermine policy continuity and effective long-term leadership.

Speaking as the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's (DPK) new leader, Kim Min-seok addressed lawmakers on Monday, saying that the party "will pursue constitutional revision that is realistically achievable, reflecting changes in the times and the demands of the people while respecting the procedural principles of the Constitution and the law."

Gathering consensus aside, any constitutional changes that would extend a presidential term or allow for reelection will not be applicable to the incumbent president as stated under Article 128 of the Constitution. Simply put, President Lee Jae Myung will not be allowed a second term if the Constitution is amended during his term.

The DPK leader's remarks can be interpreted as seeking an amendment that falls within the boundaries that primarily exclude the sitting president from a revision's application. However, interpretations are subjective and context also matters. Lee has repeatedly opined for changing the current single five-year presidential term to a four-year, two-term system, allowing a president to serve two successive terms. To pave the way for reforming the Constitution, Lee said he would even be willing to cut short his own term.

While the DPK is well-positioned to lead this important effort, as it holds 161 out of 300 seats in the National Assembly, it still lacks the two-thirds majority required to amend the Constitution. It will need cooperation from all political parties and the electorate. The main opposition People Power Party (PPP), which had responded with calls for Lee to state that he will not seek reelection if the revision is carried out, went further Tuesday. Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig, PPP floor leader, said the party would not engage in amending the Constitution with the Lee administration.

For the DPK, constitutional reform is a party initiative. But even within the ruling party, small rifts have emerged over the unilateral push for a contentious special counsel bill that would enable an independent prosecutor to rescind past erroneous indictments, including those involving the president.

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik had also earlier prompted protest and skepticism when he mentioned constitutional reform in a press conference he held upon taking office in July. He said that a sitting president's eligibility to seek another term under a rewritten Constitution "will be ultimately up to the people."

Making such a statement with ambiguous caveats can drive political uncertainty, which is detrimental for the government and the nation, especially as it faces a myriad of other challenges. Seoul is facing pressure of taking on more of the cost burden for its defense alliance with Washington, as well as implementing a $350 billion investment commitment in the United States amid tariff threats. Domestically, the widening gap among generations over housing and job availability has driven up social discontent. Support for the president and the ruling party have both slid to the 30 percent range, indicating that trust in the administration is on a continuous decline.

To give a boost to this constitutional amendment initiative, which the president categorized as a way to ensure responsible politics, he will need to assure the public that he does not plan on seeking reelection. A possible revision to the Constitution is an important national issue, and it must rest on public trust, not to benefit the administration or the ruling party. Public trust will bring respect for the law, as an institution for democracy needed in this era. In order to do so, the president should categorically reject any possibility of a second term as stipulated under the Constitution that we currently uphold.



