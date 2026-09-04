Cheong Wa Dae's acknowledgment Friday that Korea is reviewing military options to support navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is a pragmatic response to growing alliance and economic pressures.

It's the clearest indication yet from President Lee Jae Myung's administration that Seoul is prepared to address concerns over strains in the Korea-U.S. alliance. The announcement came just before Lee's departure for a visit to France, which, alongside Britain, has co-led an initiative for nations to jointly oversee safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The presidential office’s recent public rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Korea declined to support his war against Iran signals that Seoul is prepared to address the strains emerging in the bilateral alliance. When Trump ordered an abrupt reduction in the Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military drills recently, he connected it with Lee's purported refusal to support the U.S. war in Iran.

On the trade front, Washington's growing sentiment was that Seoul is moving too slowly on its pledged $350 billion investment in the U.S., as the Trump administration imposed a new tariff on forced labor practices. Currently, Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan is in the United States for meetings with his counterparts, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, to discuss tariffs on semiconductors, a critical sector for Korea. In his latest salvo during an interview on CNBC, Lutnick described the possible tariffs as "targeted."

"I think what you're going to see is targeted, thoughtful tariff policy that basically says if you build here, you don't pay, but if you don't build here, expect to pay to enter the greatest market in the world," Lutnick said in the interview.

Kim told reporters in Washington that the semiconductor trade talks would not put Seoul at a disadvantage relative to other major chip-producing economies, in line with an agreement reached last October.

The government must make every effort to ensure this nationally crucial sector of Korea's economy is not hit with new tariffs. At the same time, Seoul must ensure that any concessions made to ease tariff pressures do not encourage semiconductor companies to shift jobs and investment out of Korea.

Cheong Wa Dae's frank comments that bilateral security talks with the U.S. are not progressing well should now lead to constructive measures and exchanges, including cooperation on the Strait of Hormuz. The presidential office was careful to repeatedly point out that exploring a potential military option does not necessarily mean engagement in the conflict, suggesting it could take the form of deploying maritime patrol aircraft, a logistics support vessel or a mine detection and clearance unit.

Aware of the geopolitical risks associated with its potential military presence in the strait, the government stressed that any involvement would be within the boundaries of maintaining stability on the Korean Peninsula and would comply with domestic laws, including the requirement to obtain approval from the National Assembly for any military options it ultimately decides to pursue.

The government will have to persuade the electorate of the need to manage alliance risks and values if it chooses to send any personnel to support the reopening of the strait.

"Korea and the U.S. are an alliance and South Korea has its own national interests in seeing the Hormuz Strait open. Therefore, South Korea's interests are best served by contributing to these goals by supporting the U.S. effort," said retired Lt. Gen. Chun In-bum, former Korean special forces commander.

With the Strait of Hormuz closed amid the U.S.-Iran war, Korea has been placed in an uncomfortable situation, as it imports about 60 to 70 percent of its oil through the strait. At a time when security and economic interests are increasingly intertwined, the government must nevertheless follow prudent due process in reviewing its options and deciding on any subsequent action.



