ED 1st special inspector in 10 years

Filling a void that has persisted for nearly 10 years, President Lee Jae Myung nominated former senior prosecutor Choi Kil-su to take charge of conducting investigations into corruption allegations involving the president's family and senior aides.

The appointment of a special inspector is a welcome move. The post, established in 2014, has been vacant since 2016.

Choi will have to undergo a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly. The hope is that the post brings a sense of vigilance that inspires people close to the president to self-regulate their behavior, prompting the highest people in the land to rethink any unethical conduct before they are compromised. A special inspector can investigate allegations of misconduct, including requests for personnel appointments, suspected embezzlement and illegal gifts.

The lack of a special inspector has been particularly glaring in light of the continued review of cases stemming from former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in December 2024 and charges against his wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The position that was established in 2014 by former President Park Geun-hye was left vacant only two years later. Neither former President Moon Jae-in nor Yoon appointed a special inspector, with Moon citing an overlap of duties with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. During the Yoon administration, the special inspector was deemed unnecessary.

In comparison, Lee has matched his words with action. In July, the president asked the National Assembly to recommend a candidate for the special inspector position, in hopes it would help protect his family from allegations.

Choi was recommended by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), with two other candidates put forth by the main opposition People Power Party and the Korean Bar Association. Critics have seized on Lee's choice and are already warning of possible lax oversight. According to media reports, Choi is well regarded within legal circles, but he should be aware of such concerns and be especially careful to remain impartial and adhere to strict legal standards during his tenure. He should also be assured of independence in carrying out his duties, even though the post falls structurally under the presidential office.

The first special inspector, Lee Seok-soo, was appointed during the Park administration. He left the post in 2016, although investigations he oversaw into then-presidential aide Woo Byung-woo continued after his departure. Park went on to be the first president to be impeached and removed from office.

As the president has said, an internal inspector — especially one that is tasked with investigating the country's leader and closest companions — is an "uncomfortable" presence that must be endured for the higher purpose of upholding good governance.

For Lee, appointing a watchdog within the presidential office aligns with his recent calls to fight corruption "irrespective of the ruling or opposition parties." In related news, Lee held his first anti-corruption policy consultative meeting on Friday, instructing agencies such as the Board of Audit and Inspection, National Tax Service and National Police Agency to pursue anti-corruption policies that will have effects that can be felt by the public.

With a strong push against corruption, Lee will likely regain some of the public approval that has been lost over the past few weeks. A poll released Monday showed Lee's approval rating has fallen to a new low of 40.2 percent. The administration has recently come under fire over housing policies, the stock market downturn, the June 3 local elections and infighting within the DPK.

Lee's anti-corruption work, including the recent appointment of an internal watchdog, comes across as well-timed. Corruption allegations have hounded several past administrations, affecting the presidential office. In that regard, the special inspector should be careful in delivering an impartial exercise of authority that leaves an imprint of fairness in the public eye.