President Lee Jae Myung’s decision to dismiss Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Saturday came out of the blue. Political analysts say such abrupt decisions are rare, if not unprecedented.

When a key decision such as the dismissal of a trade minister is made, there are usually a series of preceding events that lead political observers to conclude that the minister’s days in government are numbered. This time, however, there were no such signals.

Another factor has left observers wondering about the dismissal: No one, except for a few people in the presidential office, seems to know exactly why Yeo was fired. Those who appear to know the reason have remained silent. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a government official said Yeo’s dismissal had nothing to do with trade negotiations with the U.S. The official made the remark as rumors about the firing of the trade minister continue to circulate.

As president, Lee has the right to dismiss his ministers. But when he does so, he should tell the public why such a decision was necessary. Letting people guess or speculate about what was on Lee's mind is irresponsible.

The Korean public deserves a proper explanation. They have the right to know why a key government official was suddenly removed from office.

Yeo was dismissed amid strained relations between Seoul and Washington over trade issues. U.S. officials have been bringing increasing pressure on Korea to quickly fulfill its commitment to invest $350 billion in the U.S. Yeo worked with Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan to deal with the push from Washington. Yeo was also the counterpart of U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and the vacancy in his role will place additional pressure on Kim.

There are several interpretations of Yeo’s dismissal. Some speculate that it might be part of the Lee administration’s strategy to buy time and appease hardliners in the U.S. government who have expressed frustration over the time it has taken for Korea’s to move forward promised investments in the U.S. Since Yeo’s dismissal, no names have emerged as possible successors. With the position vacant, Seoul could argue that it needs time to find a new trade minister and allow the new appointee to adapt to the job as the nation’s top trade negotiator.

Others say the dismissal might be related to alleged personal misconduct, something the former trade minister strongly denies. This interpretation is based on Lee’s comments about corrupt government officials last week.

During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Lee called out some officials who allegedly abuse their power to pursue their personal interests.

“Most government officials are working hard and trying hard to live up to their commitments as civil servants. But there are some who abuse their power and follow their own interests at the expense of the public,” he said.

Lee warned that irresponsible, incompetent and corrupt officials would face the consequences.

He did not identify the officials in question or offer any clues about their identities. His remarks led some to interpret Yeo’s dismissal as part of President Lee’s resolve to remove unethical officials from the government.

Still, nothing has been confirmed about what led to the dismissal.

One thing is certain: Letting people speculate does not help anyone. The lack of explanation can fuel rumors and encourage the spread of false information.

The Lee administration’s silence about why the trade minister was dismissed could also put its relations with the U.S. at risk, as Rep. Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party warned.

“If I were a U.S. official, I would interpret the dismissal as a sign indicating one of two possible scenarios. One will be that there is a debate still going on inside the Lee administration. It could also mean that the Lee administration is signaling a shift in its stance,” the lawmaker wrote on social media. “The thing is that we are losing out in either case.”

As Rep. Lee indicated, replacing the trade minister at this critical juncture could send the wrong message to Washington. To prevent misinterpretation, Seoul should clarify what made Yeo unfit for the job and why the decision had to be made at this particular time.

At a time when Seoul and Washington are engaged in sensitive trade negotiations, an unexplained personnel change can easily be interpreted as a policy signal. If that was not the president's intention, his administration should make that clear. The longer it remains silent, the more room there will be for speculation — both at home and abroad.