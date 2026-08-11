This year's Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS), a joint military drill between South Korea and the United States, will take place Aug. 17-27. UFS is one of two large-scale combined military exercises. The other is Freedom Shield, held in the spring. This UFS stands out in that it involves drills to counter drones, GPS disruption and cyberattacks — capabilities North Korea is presumed to have gained through its participation in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For South Korea, this UFS is a litmus test for wartime operational control (OPCON) transfer from the United States. Korea and the United States have agreed on wartime OPCON transfer using a three-stage process. Korea is currently in the second stage, where its full operational capability to lead combined forces is being verified. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) have said that the upcoming UFS will "serve as an opportunity to support preparations for a conditions-based OPCON transfer."

President Lee Jae Myung's administration has framed the OPCON transfer and command authority over the military as being about self-reliance. It is one of the administration's top goals, with a target of achieving full operational control by 2028 or even as early as late 2027. In contrast, the U.S. has been reiterating that there must be verification of all three phases for the conditions-based handover. While there is room for nuance, the discrepancy should be worked out carefully by both sides through communication and trust building — including through joint field exercises. It is often the case that a self-reliant nation is a better partner and ally.

However, the UFS has reduced the number of field training drills at the battalion level from 17 held last year to just 14 planned for this year. The government has said that the number of training programs will not affect readiness, as the exercises are spread out throughout the year. What is noticeable is that the UFS does not include having the Korean deputy commander of the Combined Forces Command (CFC), a four-star general, take over the role of CFC commander, one of the key elements in the FOC verification. It leads to questions over whether the UFS can "further strengthen the allies' readiness and capabilities through combined, joint, all-domain operations," as the two militaries said in a joint statement.

The components of this year's UFS do not necessarily match the Korean government's desire to "deliver our recommendations for the FOC validation and submit a transition timeline at this year's Security Consultative Meeting," as JCS spokesperson Cpt. Jang Do-young announced. The two allies should put their heads together to see where each side can do a bit more to move the transfer agreement forward and to heighten readiness.

OPCON transfer issues are about defense readiness, a matter vital to both allies. Political considerations may affect the transfer timing — Korean administrations are limited to a single five-year term. However, there is a danger for both sides if they become overly fixated on details and deadlines. The geopolitical terrain has already undergone significant alteration, and continues changing. Military ties between North Korea and Russia are increasing. The North is believed to be preparing to send Russia more soldiers, as many as 30,000 to 50,000, and sending more missiles, too, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Experts have expressed concern that North Korea is obtaining sophisticated military technology from Russia in exchange for its participation in the war in Ukraine. North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea last week. China remains quiet about the North's denuclearization. A closer South Korea-U.S. alliance, resting on common goals and sustained through verified and future-oriented cooperation, will be a bulwark against the region's new security developments.