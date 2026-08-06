ED Beyond emergency heat wave measures

Korea is confronting a new reality. Record-breaking heat and prolonged drought are no longer isolated weather anomalies but defining features of a changing climate. As temperatures soar to unprecedented levels, the consequences are rippling through every aspect of society — from food prices and energy security to public health and economic productivity. The era of treating heat waves as seasonal inconveniences has come to an end. Extreme heat has become a national crisis demanding a fundamental shift in public policy.

The most immediate impact is being felt at the dinner table. Unrelenting heat has devastated agricultural production, sending the prices of vegetables such as spinach, cucumbers, cabbage and carrots sharply higher. Livestock and aquaculture have also suffered heavy losses, with hundreds of thousands of farm animals and fish dying from heat stress. The result is a classic case of "heatflation," in which extreme temperatures drive up food prices and place an additional burden on already strained household budgets.

Although headline inflation has eased somewhat due to lower international oil prices, core inflation continues to rise, indicating that broader price pressures remain firmly entrenched. The surge in agricultural prices is only likely to intensify inflationary pressures in the months ahead, as food manufacturers pass rising raw material and packaging costs on to consumers. Climate-induced inflation is no longer a temporary disruption but an increasingly persistent economic challenge.

Nor is this a uniquely Korean problem. Europe, North America and many other parts of the world are experiencing similar extremes, with scientists warning that climate change will make severe heat waves more frequent, more intense and longer lasting. Rising global food prices are expected to compound domestic inflation, underscoring the need for governments to prepare for climate-related economic shocks rather than simply reacting to them.

Extreme heat also poses a growing threat to the nation's energy security. As air conditioners operate around the clock, electricity demand has climbed to near-record levels. Although the power grid has thus far remained stable, recent blackouts in apartment complexes caused by overloaded transformers serve as a stark reminder that infrastructure designed for a cooler climate is being pushed to its limits.

A large-scale power outage during an extended heat wave would have consequences far beyond temporary inconvenience. Transportation systems, hospitals, communications networks and industrial production could all be severely disrupted, inflicting enormous economic losses. Electricity supply has become not merely an energy issue but a matter of national resilience. Authorities must strengthen grid management, improve real-time communication with the public and prepare contingency plans for worst-case scenarios.

Most troubling, however, is that these heat waves are no longer exceptional events. Korea has entered the era of 40-degree summers. New temperature records are being broken with alarming regularity, while heat-related illnesses and deaths continue to rise. Heat has become as deadly as many other natural disasters, yet public policy has not fully caught up with this new reality.

The government's existing measures — including heat advisories, cooling shelters and support for vulnerable populations — remain necessary and should continue. But they were largely designed for a climate in which summer temperatures rarely approached today's extremes. They are increasingly inadequate for protecting a society facing prolonged periods of dangerous heat.

What is needed is not simply a stronger emergency response but a comprehensive national adaptation strategy. Heat waves should be recognized as complex social disasters that affect labor, education, health care, energy and industrial competitiveness simultaneously. Laws, regulations and public institutions must be redesigned to reflect the realities of a warming climate.

This means expanding cooling infrastructure in schools, factories and public buildings; strengthening occupational safety regulations, including mandatory work stoppages during periods of extreme heat; and investing in advanced forecasting systems that harness artificial intelligence, big data and digital twin technologies to predict and mitigate heat-related risks before they escalate.

Climate change is no longer a distant environmental concern. It is reshaping the economy, threatening public health and testing the resilience of critical infrastructure. Public announcements urging people to stay indoors during the hottest hours are no longer sufficient. Protecting lives and safeguarding economic stability require sustained political commitment, long-term investment and coordinated action across every level of government.

Extreme heat is the new normal. Korea must stop treating it as a recurring emergency and accept it as a permanent reality.