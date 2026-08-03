ED Expectations for new US envoy with Korean roots

New U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Park Steel stepped up her public diplomacy on Saturday, just two days after arriving in Seoul to begin her tenure as U.S. ambassador.

In a video uploaded to the U.S. Embassy's Facebook account, Steel appeared energetic and fully settled into her new role. During a visit to Namdaemun Market, she actively interacted with vendors and sought to reconnect with her country of birth. Dressed casually in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, U.S. President Donald Trump's political appointee mingled comfortably with local shoppers and merchants.

Her approachable demeanor and willingness to engage directly with ordinary Koreans suggest that Steel may be well suited to represent the U.S. at a time when Seoul and Washington face tensions over trade disputes, accusations of Korea's alleged discrimination against U.S. companies such as Coupang and other unresolved issues.

Misunderstandings have often contributed to disagreements between the two allies over matters ranging from the transfer of wartime operational control to tariffs. In that context, appointing an ambassador with deep personal ties to Korea is a positive sign that could help strengthen mutual understanding and improve bilateral relations.

After touring the market, Steel reflected on her visit in a post on her official X account.

"Returning to Namdaemun Market after so many years brought back so many memories. Much has changed, but the warmth, energy, and familiar sights felt just as I remembered."

Her humble and friendly approach demonstrates a keen awareness of the importance of winning the hearts and minds of the Korean public. By that measure, her public diplomacy has gotten off to a promising start.

Steel is expected to present her credentials to President Lee Jae Myung this week through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She is the second Korean American to serve as U.S. ambassador to Korea. Sung Kim was the first.

Despite their shared ethnic background, however, the diplomatic environment Steel inherits is considerably more challenging than the one Kim encountered when he arrived in Seoul in 2011.

Kim, who now serves as president for strategic planning at Hyundai Motor Group, served as U.S. ambassador to Korea from November 2011 to October 2014. During his tenure, the alliance was on solid footing and largely free of major disputes. Although Korea underwent a presidential transition in early 2013 following the 2012 election, power shifted within the same conservative camp, resulting in broad continuity in foreign policy.

Today's circumstances are markedly different.

The political landscape shifted dramatically in 2025 when the liberal government replaced the conservative administration following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law crisis. The resulting change in government was accompanied by a shift in Korea's foreign policy priorities. At the same time, Trump's tariff policies have emerged as another source of friction between Seoul and Washington.

Steel therefore arrives in Seoul at a time when bilateral relations face significant challenges.

More than most, she understands how difficult it will be to restore the alliance to the level of trust and cooperation it once enjoyed. In an op-ed for Yonhap News Agency, Steel wrote:

"Together, we must rebuild and expand critical industries, address the strategic threats to the Alliance and defend our shared democratic principles. Much work lies ahead and we must not underestimate the challenges. While we have made good progress on many shared priorities, others require additional attention, frank conversations, and a willingness by both sides to cast aside our differences and chart a way forward for our mutual benefit."

Unlike Kim, a career diplomat, Steel came to Seoul as a political appointee who has extensive experience as a member of the U.S. Congress. Both career diplomats and political appointees bring distinct strengths to diplomacy. Career diplomats excel at managing complex relationships and maintaining continuity because they are trained to navigate sensitive issues carefully. Political appointees, by contrast, often have greater latitude to challenge conventional approaches, break diplomatic stalemates and pursue political breakthroughs.

The U.S.-Korea alliance stands at a pivotal moment. As both countries confront an increasingly complex security and economic environment, the relationship will require not only careful management but also fresh momentum. On the U.S. side, Steel is well positioned to help move Seoul-Washington relations in a more constructive direction.