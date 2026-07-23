The Seoul Central District Court's ruling finding Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon guilty of violating the Political Funds Act has added a new dimension to Korea's debate over political accountability and electoral integrity. The court imposed a fine of 10 million won ($6,812) and ordered the forfeiture of 21 million won, finding that Oh received privately commissioned opinion polls through political broker Myung Tae-kyun while arranging for a longtime supporter to pay the polling costs. If the conviction is upheld on appeal, Oh would lose his office under the Public Official Election Act.

The mayor has already announced his intention to appeal, maintaining that the judgment relied primarily on the testimony of an unreliable witness and circumstantial evidence rather than direct proof.

His right to challenge the ruling through the appellate process must be fully respected. Until the Supreme Court renders a final decision, political leaders and the public alike should refrain from drawing definitive conclusions. Due process remains the cornerstone of the rule of law.

At the same time, the first-instance verdict raises broader concerns that transcend the legal fate of one elected official. It highlights persistent vulnerabilities in the way election campaigns are financed and how opinion polls are commissioned and used during political contests. Regardless of the outcome of the appeals process, these issues deserve serious institutional attention.

The court found that Oh commissioned several opinion polls ahead of the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election and that a portion of the polling expenses was unlawfully paid by a political supporter. In reaching its conclusion, the court considered the surrounding circumstances, including the political context of the party nomination race and the financial transactions involved. Whether these findings ultimately withstand appellate scrutiny will be determined in higher courts. That legal process should proceed without partisan pressure or attempts to exploit the case for short-term political gain.

Political finance laws exist for a reason. They are intended to ensure that elections are contested on a level playing field and that financial influence does not distort democratic competition. Transparency in campaign financing is not merely a legal requirement but a prerequisite for public trust. When campaign-related expenses are allegedly covered through third parties or informal channels, confidence in the fairness of the electoral process is inevitably weakened.

The case is also drawing renewed attention to the role of opinion polling in modern politics. Surveys have become indispensable tools for candidates seeking to understand public sentiment and formulate campaign strategies. Yet polling also carries the potential for abuse. If surveys are commissioned through opaque procedures, financed through undisclosed arrangements or manipulated for political advantage, they cease to serve the public interest and instead become instruments of political calculation.

Equally troubling is the recurring appearance of political brokers operating outside formal party structures. Individuals claiming privileged access to politicians or exclusive political information have long occupied a gray area in Korean politics. Their influence is often exercised through informal networks that lack transparency and accountability. Such practices undermine public confidence in democratic institutions and create opportunities for improper influence that should have no place in a mature democracy.

The present case should therefore serve as an opportunity to review existing safeguards rather than merely fuel partisan confrontation. Greater transparency in privately commissioned opinion polls, stricter oversight of campaign-related expenditures and stronger disclosure requirements for political financing deserve careful consideration. Preventing irregularities before they occur is ultimately more effective than relying on criminal prosecution after the damage has been done.

The Supreme Court's eventual ruling will determine Oh's political future. More importantly, it will help clarify the legal standards governing campaign finance and election-related polling. Whatever the final outcome, the broader lesson should not be lost. Public confidence in elections depends not only on fair outcomes but also on fair processes. Strengthening institutional safeguards and reaffirming respect for the rule of law should be the common objective of all political parties.

Should the case go to the Supreme Court, a final verdict could come by January next year. The case must be dealt with in a prompt and fair manner to minimize possible disruptions in the governance of the nation's capital city.

The case should not become another episode of political score-settling. Rather, it should encourage a broader commitment to transparency, accountability and cleaner electoral practices. Korea's democracy has been strengthened through repeated efforts to improve the integrity of its institutions. This is another opportunity to move that process forward.