ED Ambition must be matched by reform

The newly unveiled "3-4-5" economic vision is as bold as it is ambitious. By setting three targets — a 3 percent potential growth rate, becoming the world's fourth-largest exporting nation and raising per capita gross national income to $50,000 — the government has signaled its determination to reverse years of economic stagnation and restore confidence in the country's long-term prospects.

The optimism is not without foundation. A remarkable rebound in the semiconductor industry, fueled by surging global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, has transformed Korea's near-term economic outlook. The government has consequently revised its forecast for this year's real GDP growth from 2 percent to 3 percent, while projecting exports to reach an unprecedented $1 trillion and the current account surplus to more than double from last year. Nominal GDP growth is expected to record its strongest performance in three decades, reflecting the extraordinary strength of semiconductor exports.

Such figures represent a welcome turnaround after years of sluggish growth. They also demonstrate that Korea retains formidable competitive advantages in advanced manufacturing and technology. Few countries are better positioned to capitalize on the AI revolution than one that stands at the forefront of global semiconductor production.

Yet impressive short-term numbers should not be mistaken for evidence that deeper structural problems have been resolved.

The government's aspiration to raise potential growth to 3 percent is particularly challenging. Most domestic and international institutions currently estimate Korea's potential growth rate at around 0.5 percent, constrained by rapid population aging, a shrinking workforce, weak productivity gains and slowing private investment. Potential growth reflects the economy's long-term productive capacity rather than temporary cyclical momentum. Raising it requires sustained improvements in labor, capital and productivity over many years.

The administration is therefore justified in emphasizing large-scale investments in semiconductors, AI data centers and physical AI technologies. History offers encouraging precedents. The United States experienced a notable acceleration in productivity following massive information technology investments during the late 1990s. Strategic investment in next-generation technologies can indeed reshape an economy's growth trajectory.

However, technology investment alone will not be enough.

The most pressing concern is that Korea's current recovery remains heavily concentrated in a single industry. Semiconductor exports are generating extraordinary national income, yet the benefits have not spread evenly across the broader economy. Employment growth remains disappointingly weak despite stronger GDP projections, underscoring the increasingly familiar phenomenon of "jobless growth." Young people continue to face a difficult labor market, while many small businesses struggle with subdued domestic demand.

The risks extend beyond employment. Excessive reliance on one export sector leaves the economy vulnerable to the cyclical nature of the semiconductor market. A downturn in global chip demand or a disruption in international trade could quickly expose the fragility of an economy where recent success has been driven overwhelmingly by one industry.

At the same time, households continue to contend with persistent inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates, exchange rate volatility and mounting geopolitical uncertainties. These challenges weigh directly on consumption and business confidence. Strong export performance, while vital, cannot alone guarantee broadly shared prosperity.

This is why structural reform must become the true engine of the government's economic strategy.

Regulatory barriers that discourage investment should be removed. Labor market reforms should encourage both flexibility and security while expanding opportunities for younger workers. Education and workforce training must better prepare workers for AI-driven industries.

Greater support should be directed toward fostering innovation beyond semiconductors, allowing biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital services and other high-value industries to emerge as new pillars of growth. Revitalizing regional economies and strengthening domestic demand are equally essential if the benefits of technological leadership are to be shared more broadly.

Ambitious national goals have an important role. They provide direction, mobilize investment and inspire confidence. But economic history repeatedly demonstrates that lofty targets alone do not generate sustainable prosperity. They must be accompanied by consistent policy execution and structural reforms.

Korea possesses the technological capabilities, industrial expertise and human capital necessary to achieve another leap in economic development. The semiconductor boom offers a rare window of opportunity to undertake reforms that might otherwise prove politically difficult. Squandering this moment would leave the country vulnerable once today's favorable market conditions inevitably fade.

The success of the "3-4-5" vision will ultimately be measured not by record export figures or headline GDP growth, but by whether it creates a more diversified, resilient and inclusive economy. If the current semiconductor windfall becomes the catalyst for lasting structural transformation, the government's ambitious vision may yet prove attainable. If not, today's remarkable boom risks becoming tomorrow's missed opportunity.