ED SK hynix's triumphant Nasdaq debut

SK hynix has achieved a milestone that extends far beyond the fortunes of a single company. By raising approximately $26.5 billion through its offering of American depositary receipts (ADRs) on Nasdaq, the semiconductor giant has completed the largest capital raising ever by a foreign company in the U.S. market. Even more remarkable was the pricing: The ADRs were offered at a premium to the closing price of the company's shares in Seoul, overturning the long-standing convention that large equity offerings require a discount to attract investors.

The transaction is more than a financial success. It represents a powerful endorsement by global investors of SK hynix's leadership in the artificial intelligence (AI) era. Far from viewing the company as merely another memory chip manufacturer, the market has recognized it as a strategic technology leader whose future is closely tied to the explosive growth of AI. In securing a premium valuation from the world's deepest capital market, SK hynix has demonstrated that Korean tech companies can compete not only in manufacturing but also in earning the confidence of global investors.

The significance of this transaction becomes even clearer in light of the changing nature of competition in the semiconductor industry. The race for AI dominance is no longer determined solely by technological innovation. It has become equally a contest of capital. The companies capable of mobilizing enormous financial resources most quickly will be best positioned to expand production, accelerate research and development and secure long-term technological leadership.

SK hynix's newly raised funds will help finance large-scale investments, including semiconductor fabrication facilities in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and advanced packaging operations in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, while reinforcing its leadership in high-bandwidth memory, a critical component for AI computing. The scale of such investment is staggering, yet it has become unavoidable. The day before SK hynix's ADR listing, Micron Technology announced plans to invest more than $250 billion in the United States by 2035. The message is unmistakable: In today's semiconductor industry, access to capital has become as strategically important as engineering excellence.

For Korea, the benefits of SK hynix's success extend well beyond one company's balance sheet. A substantial inflow of dollar-denominated capital can support investment, create jobs, strengthen exports and contribute to greater exchange-rate stability. More importantly, sustained investment in AI and semiconductor manufacturing could further establish Korea as a global hub for advanced technologies, attracting additional foreign direct investment and increasing international interest in other innovative Korean firms. If managed well, this momentum could even help narrow the persistent "Korea discount" that has long depressed valuations in the domestic equity market.

Yet this extraordinary achievement also exposes an uncomfortable reality. That one of Korea's premier corporations chose New York rather than Seoul for such a landmark capital raising reflects the limitations of Korea's own financial markets. If companies increasingly conclude that they must turn abroad to receive fair valuations and raise growth capital efficiently, more leading enterprises may follow the same path. Such a trend would inevitably weaken the domestic market through declining liquidity, reduced investor participation and the offshoring of both capital and influence.

The issue extends beyond a single listing. It raises a fundamental question about whether Korea's capital markets are adequately equipped to support globally competitive companies through their next stage of growth. Despite possessing world-class manufacturers, Korea continues to rely on foreign financial centers to provide the scale of funding and international investor base that its leading firms require. In the process, financial activity — including underwriting fees and related services — is captured abroad rather than by Korea's own financial industry.

Addressing this challenge demands more than symbolic reform. Policymakers should accelerate efforts to improve corporate governance, strengthen market transparency, streamline regulations and enhance access for international investors. Equally important is the creation of a policy environment that encourages long-term investment rather than discouraging companies from raising fresh capital for future growth. Excessive emphasis on short-term shareholder returns at the expense of strategic investment risks undermining the very competitiveness that investors seek.

The government must also look beyond today's semiconductor champions. Korea's next generation of globally competitive industries will require the same combination of innovation, patient capital and policy support that enabled the country's rise as a semiconductor powerhouse. Cultivating these future growth engines will ultimately determine whether Korea can sustain its technological leadership in an increasingly competitive global economy.

SK hynix's Nasdaq debut deserves celebration as a landmark achievement for Korea's industry. But its greatest significance lies in the challenge it presents. The transaction has shown that Korea possesses companies capable of commanding global confidence. The task now is to build a domestic capital market equally worthy of that confidence. Only then can Korea move beyond overcoming the "Korea discount" and begin to earn a genuine "Korea premium."