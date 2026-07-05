The decision by Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Trump administration to publicly accuse Korea of unfairly targeting Coupang marks a troubling escalation in bilateral tensions. What should have remained a regulatory dispute has now been elevated into a political and trade issue, with American politicians echoing allegations that Seoul is discriminating against a U.S.-owned e-commerce company.

Every democratic nation has both the right and the obligation to enforce its laws, regardless of a company's nationality. Korea's investigation into Coupang arose from one of the country's largest reported customer data breaches, affecting more than 37 million users. Regulatory scrutiny also extended to corporate governance and competition matters that fall within the jurisdiction of Korean authorities. These actions were not initiated because the company is American-owned, but because they concerned alleged violations of Korean law.

Yet the report issued by Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee portrayed these investigations as a coordinated campaign of harassment against an American business. The White House subsequently reinforced this narrative, asserting that "by any reasonable standard" Coupang had been singled out by the Korean government and warning against what it described as unfair treatment of U.S. digital companies.

Such rhetoric raises serious concerns. It effectively reframes a domestic regulatory process as an international trade dispute but fails to prove that Korean authorities acted outside accepted legal norms. The report has been criticized by Korean officials for relying primarily on Coupang's own claims while overlooking the government's explanations and rebuttals. Allegations concerning the involvement of Korea's National Intelligence Service, for example, have been categorically denied by the relevant authorities. Regardless of where the truth ultimately lies, it is difficult to justify turning contested allegations into the basis for diplomatic pressure before they have been independently verified.

The episode also highlights an uncomfortable double standard. The United States has long championed the rule of law, regulatory independence and equal treatment under the law. American companies operating abroad routinely emphasize that host governments should respect legal institutions while avoiding political interference. It is difficult to reconcile those principles with efforts to characterize legitimate regulatory investigations as discrimination simply because the company involved has American ownership. If every enforcement action against a foreign corporation were treated as a trade grievance, the credibility of international legal systems would be significantly weakened.

Questions have also emerged regarding the appearance of potential conflicts of interest. Financial disclosure documents released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics indicate that President Donald Trump traded Coupang stock multiple times before retaining an investment in the company. The White House has consistently maintained that these investments are managed independently and that the president does not direct individual trading decisions. Nevertheless, when an administration publicly intervenes in a dispute involving a company in which the president retains a financial interest, even a relatively modest one, questions about appearances and public confidence are inevitable.

These concerns are compounded by disclosures showing that Coupang substantially increased its lobbying expenditures in Washington while expanding its outreach across Congress and the executive branch. Lobbying is a lawful and well-established feature of American politics. However, when an administration adopts public positions closely aligned with the arguments advanced by a company engaged in extensive lobbying, heightened scrutiny is both natural and appropriate.

None of this suggests that Korea should respond emotionally or allow the dispute to spiral into a broader confrontation. The alliance between Washington and Seoul extends far beyond a single corporate dispute. Cooperation on security, advanced technology, nuclear policy, supply chains and regional stability remains indispensable for both countries. Escalating disagreements over one regulatory investigation into wider strategic disputes would serve neither nation's long-term interests.

At the same time, partnership does not require acquiescence. Korea should continue to explain its legal processes transparently, present verifiable evidence and firmly reject factual claims that it believes are inaccurate or misleading. Respect between allies depends not on unquestioning agreement but on a shared commitment to facts and legal principles.

The United States and Korea have built one of the world's most successful democratic alliances on precisely these values. Allowing domestic political considerations or corporate interests to overshadow them would weaken that partnership. Washington should therefore approach the Coupang dispute with greater restraint, insist upon verified evidence rather than partisan narratives and recognize that supporting the rule of law abroad begins with respecting the legal institutions of its closest allies.