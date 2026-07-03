The Russia-Ukraine war is now in its fourth year. What started with Russian aggression has wrought a multitude of changes in warfare and geopolitics, including renewed and rebalanced ties between Russia and North Korea.

North Korea has sent soldiers and military resources in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some North Korean soldiers who fought and returned home were hailed as heroes. According to battlefield reports, some North Korean soldiers died by suicide to avoid capture.

However, two North Korean prisoners of war (POW) captured in January 2025 in Kursk, Ukraine, are likely to face a different kind of return. The two have professed interviews with media and human rights groups a desire to go to South Korea, knowing that they will be in danger of persecution in North Korea.

However, they still remain in Ukraine, despite talks between Kyiv and Seoul.

It's time to expedite and translate into action both Ukraine and South Korea's pledges and follow international law. Ukraine has maintained that the fate of the POWs will be addressed in accordance with international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions. The principle of non-refoulement prohibits their involuntary return to North Korea if they could face harm. Seoul has expressed its willingness to accept the soldiers if they choose to come to South Korea.

The recent visit by Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha this week to Seoul was a timely overture for real action on the two North Korean POWs. While details of the discussion between Sybiha with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun were not disclosed, the two released a statement reaffirming that the North Korean POW issue will be resolved in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk reiterated in May that the principle of non-refoulement applies to the two POWs.

But Sybiha told Seoul via a think tank that Russia wants to include the two North Korean POWs in a prisoner swap for thousands of Ukrainian citizens currently held in Russia. It may well be an attempt to pressure Ukraine into changing direction regarding the return of the North Korean POWs to South Korea.

While Ukraine's top diplomat confirming Kyiv's intent to follow international humanitarian laws and principles is notable, further confirmations are necessary. South Korea should continue to cooperate, and if possible, work with Ukraine to ensure the safety of the North Korean POWs.

Following international law is essential during conflict. It speaks volumes, especially when considering the challenging human rights environment in North Korea. Reports and interviews have indicated that North Korean soldiers who do not resist capture are considered traitors in North Korea, subject to retraining and persecution — not only for them but also for their entire families.

Conflicts are invariably laden with uncertainties. And in conflicts, a country's respect for fundamental human rights may become vulnerable to more imminent interests. It's fortunate that Ukraine continues to affirm its commitment to international law and humanitarian principles. Ukraine and South Korea should walk the walk, not just talk the talk.











