ED Turn promises into results

Korea's ambitious plan to establish a second semiconductor cluster in the country's southwest marks one of the most significant industrial policy initiatives in its history. With Samsung Electronics and SK hynix committing a combined 800 trillion won ($513 billion) to build four new semiconductor fabrication plants, the project promises to strengthen the nation's position in the global chip race while advancing the long-standing goal of balanced regional development. President Lee Jae Myung has rightly described the investment as a milestone, yet the success of this vision will ultimately depend not on the scale of the announcement but on the government's ability to turn promises into results.

The administration has presented an ambitious blueprint. Alongside the new semiconductor cluster, it plans to accelerate the development of the existing Yongin cluster, bringing forward completion schedules that had previously stretched well into the future. If realized, the twin-cluster strategy would significantly expand Korea's manufacturing capacity at a time when global demand for advanced semiconductors continues to rise. It would also diversify the country's industrial geography, creating new opportunities for regional economies beyond the Seoul metropolitan area.

But ambition alone does not build semiconductor fabs.

The experience of the Yongin cluster should serve as a cautionary lesson rather than a footnote. Land acquisition, environmental approvals, water infrastructure and power supply have all delayed implementation despite strong commitments from both government and industry. These bottlenecks reveal a persistent weakness in public administration: Major investment projects often move more slowly than the private capital ready to finance them. Even companies willing to invest at unprecedented levels cannot proceed if government procedures and supporting infrastructure fail to keep pace.

The government's first responsibility, therefore, is to identify the precise causes of these delays and remove them systematically. The problem is not merely one of speed but of execution. Without an honest diagnosis of administrative obstacles, launching another megaproject in addition to the Yongin project risks stretching institutional capacity even further. If the same shortcomings are repeated, neither cluster will find the momentum originally envisioned.

This challenge is particularly acute because semiconductor manufacturing depends on infrastructure that cannot be improvised. The proposed facilities alone are expected to require hundreds of thousands of tons of industrial water each day and electricity on a scale comparable to the output of several large nuclear reactors. Such demand makes reliable water management and stable power generation indispensable rather than optional. Legislative reforms to prioritize water allocation for strategic industries, together with timely expansion of transmission networks and generating capacity, should therefore become immediate national priorities.

Energy policy deserves especially careful attention. While renewable energy will continue to play an increasingly important role, semiconductor production requires uninterrupted, high-capacity electricity 24 hours a day. Achieving that level of reliability will require a pragmatic energy mix, including continued investment in nuclear power where appropriate. At the same time, transmission infrastructure connecting major generation centers to the southwest must be expanded without delay. Industrial competitiveness depends as much on dependable infrastructure as it does on technological innovation.

Competition between the regions should also be understood in the proper context. It is neither the government's role nor the companies' responsibility to choose locations based on political considerations. Businesses will naturally invest where power, water, transportation, skilled labor and regulatory efficiency create the strongest operating environment. That is precisely how markets should function. The task of government and local authorities is not to dictate corporate decisions but to create conditions in which investment can proceed quickly, predictably and efficiently.

Lee has pledged to review regulations comprehensively while providing generous fiscal and tax support for strategic industries. He has also publicly praised the corporate leaders whose investments underpin the country's industrial strategy. These commitments are welcome, but they must now be matched by visible action. Faster permitting, coordinated infrastructure construction, regulatory reform and timely legislative support will demonstrate whether the administration's determination extends beyond political rhetoric.

Korea has never lacked bold industrial visions. Its economic success has always rested on something more enduring: disciplined execution. The semiconductor strategy will be judged not by the size of investment figures announced at press conferences but by whether factories are completed on schedule, infrastructure is delivered when needed and private investment proceeds without unnecessary administrative barriers.

The country's competitiveness now depends less on what its leaders promise than on what they accomplish. Clear diagnosis, decisive implementation, and unwavering follow-through will determine whether this historic investment becomes a lasting national achievement.