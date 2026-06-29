ED Regional revival via mega projects

Korea's newly unveiled "Three Mega Projects" represents one of the most ambitious industrial development initiatives in the nation's history. Anchored by a proposed semiconductor cluster in the southwest, a physical artificial intelligence (AI) hub in the southeast and a massive AI data center complex in the central region, the plan seeks to mobilize more than 1,000 trillion won ($647 billion) in public and private investment. If successfully implemented, it could strengthen the country's position in the global semiconductor and AI race while advancing the long-elusive goal of balanced regional development.

The vision is compelling. Yet its success will depend not only on the scale of investment but also on the transparency of its execution and the credibility of its economic rationale.

Korea faces a demographic crisis that is no longer a distant concern but an immediate national challenge. The country's birthrate remains among the lowest in the world, while rural communities continue to lose population to the Seoul metropolitan area. Many provincial cities have entered a vicious cycle: shrinking populations lead to fewer jobs, declining public services and further outmigration of young people. Without decisive intervention, regional decline risks becoming irreversible.

Against this backdrop, creating high-quality employment opportunities outside the capital is not merely an economic objective but a national imperative. Advanced semiconductor manufacturing and AI industries have the potential to become engines of regional renewal, offering well-paying, knowledge-intensive jobs capable of attracting and retaining young professionals.

However, jobs alone will not reverse decades of demographic concentration. Young families do not choose where to live based solely on employment prospects. They also consider housing affordability, quality schools, health care, transportation, cultural amenities and the overall quality of life. Sustainable regional development therefore requires more than industrial complexes; it demands the creation of vibrant communities where people can build long-term futures. Investments in physical infrastructure must be matched by investments in social infrastructure.

At the same time, controversy surrounding the proposed semiconductor cluster highlights legitimate concerns about governance. President Lee Jae Myung has defended the initiative, arguing that corporate investment decisions were made voluntarily with government support rather than through political pressure. Critics, however, have questioned whether the selection process was sufficiently transparent and whether political considerations influenced the allocation of projects.

Such concerns should not be dismissed as partisan obstruction. Large-scale national projects inevitably invite scrutiny, particularly when they involve enormous public resources and long-term industrial planning. Public confidence depends on clear procedures, objective evaluation criteria and demonstrable economic viability. The government should facilitate investment, not dictate it. Corporate decisions must ultimately rest on commercial judgment and long-term competitiveness rather than political expectations.

Moreover, building a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem involves far more than designating a location on a map. Reliable electricity, abundant industrial water, world-class logistics, highly skilled engineers and dense networks of suppliers are indispensable. Korea's own experience illustrates the complexity of such projects. The Yongin semiconductor cluster, first announced years ago, encountered repeated delays caused by permitting challenges, water supply issues and infrastructure development.

The proposed southwestern cluster possesses genuine advantages, including available land and significant renewable energy resources. Yet it also faces substantial challenges, from strengthening the electricity transmission network to securing sufficient industrial water and cultivating a highly skilled workforce. These obstacles are neither insurmountable nor unique, but they require careful planning, sustained investment and close cooperation among central government, local authorities, universities and industry.

The government should therefore present a comprehensive road map that extends beyond headline investment figures. Detailed plans for energy infrastructure, water resources, transportation networks, workforce development, research partnerships and supporting industries would not only strengthen investor confidence but also reassure citizens that the project rests on sound economic foundations.

Equally important, regional development should not become another battleground for political polarization. Reducing every investment decision to accusations of favoritism or regional patronage risks undermining initiatives that are essential to the country's long-term competitiveness. If every major project is judged primarily through the lens of regional politics, Korea risks reinforcing the very concentration in the capital that balanced development seeks to overcome.

The nation's future will be shaped by its ability to lead in semiconductors and artificial intelligence. The Three Mega Projects offer an opportunity not only to strengthen Korea's industrial leadership but also to address one of its most pressing structural challenges: the widening divide between the capital region and the rest of the country. Achieving both goals will require ambition tempered by transparency, economic discipline and a steadfast commitment to creating places where young people can not only find rewarding careers but also build enduring lives. Only then can industrial policy become the foundation for genuine national renewal.