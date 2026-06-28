Korea's elimination from the FIFA World Cup group stage is more than a disappointment. It is the culmination of years of flawed leadership, questionable decision-making and institutional complacency. The time for excuses has long passed. If Korean football is to recover its credibility and competitiveness, both head coach Hong Myung-bo and Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu should step aside immediately, and the governing body itself must undergo sweeping structural reform. Chung earlier announced he would quit after the World Cup. Now he should abide by his promise without fail.

The team's failure was not simply a matter of bad luck or individual mistakes. It reflected a deeper absence of tactical adaptability and leadership. Throughout the tournament, Korea appeared predictable, reactive and unable to adjust to opponents who had clearly studied and neutralized its strengths. Modern international football rewards flexibility, meticulous preparation and in-game management. Korea displayed too little of any of these.

A coach is ultimately judged not by philosophy but by results. Every manager is entitled to their own way of doing things, but successful international football demands pragmatism. Opponents vary enormously in style and quality, and tactical rigidity is rarely rewarded on the world's biggest stage.

What compounded public frustration was the response after defeat. Rather than offering a convincing assessment of tactical shortcomings, explanations focused on external factors such as travel schedules and climate. Such factors undoubtedly affect every team in a major tournament, but they cannot credibly account for an entire campaign marked by uninspired playing and strategic shortcomings. Leadership demands accountability, particularly in moments of failure.

Yet placing the blame solely on Hong ignores the larger problem.

The responsibility extends to the KFA and its long-serving president. This latest disappointment is not an isolated incident but another chapter in a troubling pattern of managerial appointments, governance controversies and an apparent reluctance to confront failure honestly. The unsuccessful appointment of Jürgen Klinsmann should have prompted an institutional review. Instead, many observers believe the lessons were never fully learned, and another contentious managerial appointment followed.

This is fundamentally a governance crisis.

For years, the KFA has faced criticism over its decision-making processes, transparency and accountability. Whether every criticism is justified is beside the point. Public confidence has eroded because too many important decisions appear opaque, while meaningful responsibility for failure has too often proved elusive. Healthy sporting institutions earn trust through openness, professional standards and a willingness to reform. Korean football has too frequently projected the opposite impression.

One issue that deserves particular attention is the longstanding criticism surrounding the influence of personal networks and educational affiliations within Korean football. Allegations have persisted for years that appointments have been shaped disproportionately by connections to particular universities or established football circles. Whether or not such perceptions accurately reflect every appointment, their persistence alone represents a serious institutional problem. A governing body cannot maintain public confidence if large sections of its supporters believe it treats merit as secondary to personal connections.

Football should be governed by competence, not credentials of origin. Coaches, administrators and technical staff should be selected through transparent, competitive processes based on demonstrated ability and measurable achievement. Independent appointment panels, external oversight, and clear evaluation criteria would help ensure that future decisions command public confidence rather than public suspicion.

Incremental reform is no longer enough.

The KFA requires comprehensive institutional renewal. Every aspect of its governance — from executive leadership and managerial appointments to technical committees, youth development and administrative oversight — should be subjected to independent review. Transparency must replace opacity; expertise must replace patronage; accountability must replace complacency.

This is not merely about replacing individuals. It is about transforming a culture that has allowed repeated failures to occur without meaningful consequences. Around the world, successful football nations continuously modernize their structures, embrace professional governance and welcome independent scrutiny. Korea should aspire to no less.

Hong's position has become untenable. Regardless of his distinguished achievements as a player and his past service to Korean football, when confidence has been lost and results fall well below expectations, resignation becomes the honorable course.

The same principle applies to Chung. As president of the KFA, the ultimate responsibility for the organization's direction rests with him. Leadership means accepting responsibility not only for successes but also for repeated failures. If Korean football is to move forward, it requires new leadership capable of rebuilding public trust and establishing a more transparent and professionally governed institution.

This World Cup campaign should become more than another painful memory. It should serve as the catalyst for genuine reform. Korea possesses talented players, passionate supporters and enormous potential. What it lacks is a governance structure capable of matching those strengths.

The question is no longer whether change is necessary. It is whether those entrusted with leading Korean football have the courage to begin it.