ED MSCI setback should spur deeper reform

Korea’s latest failure to secure a place on the watch list for inclusion in the MSCI Developed Markets Index is undeniably disappointing. For a country that ranks among the world’s largest economies and boasts one of Asia’s most dynamic capital markets, continued classification as an emerging market appears increasingly incongruous. However, the setback should be viewed less as a verdict on Korea’s economic stature than as a reminder that genuine market advancement depends not on size alone, but on accessibility, transparency and investor confidence.

The decision by MSCI, the global index provider whose benchmarks influence trillions of dollars in investment flows, came despite years of efforts by the government and financial regulators to modernize the country’s capital market. Korea has expanded foreign exchange trading hours, reformed short-selling regulations and pursued a broad agenda of market liberalization. In terms of economic scale, liquidity and corporate competitiveness, the country already meets many of the characteristics associated with developed markets.

Nevertheless, MSCI’s assessment suggests that important obstacles remain. Chief among them is the accessibility of the foreign exchange market. Although trading hours have been extended, restrictions on offshore trading of the won continue to limit the flexibility sought by global investors. Concerns also persist regarding market liquidity during extended trading periods and the operational complexities surrounding short-selling regulations. The message from international investors is clear: Reforms are judged not by their announcement but by their practical effectiveness and long-term consistency.

Some may question whether MSCI’s standards fully reflect the realities of today’s global financial system. Korea’s capital market is more sophisticated than those of many countries that enjoy developed market status — but international perceptions matter. Investors allocate capital based not only on economic fundamentals but also on confidence in the institutional framework governing the market. If foreign participants continue to encounter barriers, however modest they may appear domestically, Korea cannot expect automatic recognition as a developed market.

The disappointment is compounded by the potential benefits that MSCI inclusion could have delivered. Entry into the developed market index would likely have attracted substantial passive investment flows, enhanced the country’s international financial standing and broadened the investor base for Korean equities. Such gains, however, should never be regarded as an end in themselves. Inclusion in a benchmark index is ultimately a consequence of market maturity, not its definition.

Indeed, the greater challenge for Korea may lie not in satisfying MSCI’s criteria but in addressing weaknesses within its own financial markets. Recent years have seen extraordinary gains in the stock market, with benchmark indexes reaching record levels and drawing renewed interest from domestic investors. Beneath this impressive performance, however, lies a growing reliance on leveraged investment strategies and a corresponding rise in market volatility.

Particular concern surrounds the rapid expansion of high-risk financial products, including single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds. While such instruments can amplify gains during bullish periods, they also magnify losses and can exacerbate market instability during downturns. Large-scale redemptions and forced position adjustments can create feedback loops that intensify price swings, undermining confidence in the broader market. The purpose of financial innovation should be to improve market efficiency and investment opportunities, not to encourage speculative excess.

Korea’s ambition to join the ranks of developed markets remains both legitimate and achievable. The government’s plans to further liberalize foreign exchange trading and establish offshore won settlement mechanisms represent meaningful steps in the right direction. Continued efforts to remove unnecessary regulatory obstacles while preserving financial stability will be essential.

At the same time, policymakers must resist the temptation to focus solely on external validation. The ultimate objective should not be admission to a prestigious index but the creation of a market that is fair, transparent and resilient. Investor trust is built gradually through predictable regulation, sound governance and effective oversight. These are the foundations upon which sustainable financial success rests.

Korea should therefore treat this latest MSCI disappointment not as a failure, but as an opportunity. The country has already made substantial progress in modernizing its capital markets. What is needed now is persistence, not frustration. By deepening reforms, strengthening market integrity and addressing sources of excessive volatility, Korea can ensure that eventual inclusion in the MSCI Developed Markets Index becomes not a distant aspiration but a natural and deserved outcome.