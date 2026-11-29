“Make straight your ways and hope in Him.” (Sirach 2:6)

Every year, countless people around the world set out on a pilgrimage — whether for a single day, several days or even a month — to gain a clearer perspective on themselves and discover a greater sense of hope. Along the way, they keep asking themselves: Who am I? How have I lived my life until now? How am I living in this very moment? And how should I live moving forward?

Under the overarching theme “Consecrated life: A hope that brings transformation,” the Association of Major Superiors of Women Religious in Korea organized the Pilgrimage for Life and Peace, a walking journey dedicated to life and peace from Nov. 13–23.

The path of walking pilgrimage covered Busan, Ulsan, Daegu, Hanti and Jecheon, ultimately concluding in Seoul. Throughout this 116.9-kilometer journey, the participants reflected on their own consecrated lives, realigned their paths as religious sisters, reaffirmed their vocations to live with hope placed in God and contemplated the church’s mission to foster life and peace.

While 11 religious sisters completed the entire 11 days walking 30,000 steps each day, other religious sisters living in the various areas they passed through joined them along the way. This walking pilgrimage surely served as a journey of conversion and renewal, a reaffirmation of one’s calling to be a prophet in a troublesome world.

In particular, the participants focused on several sub-themes: moving forward without fear as women who place their hope in God; building Gospel-centered, inclusive communities as women who embody the spirit of synodality; serving as prophetic women — becoming signs of hope that allow the beauty of creation to shine forth; and acting as women of peace — cultivating steadfast resilience while empathizing and standing in solidarity with the suffering of the world.

The route of walking pilgrimage encompassed various sites of ecology and the sanctity of life, sites of environmental destruction, shrines of the martyrs and places of solidarity in terms of ecological preservation and the protection of human rights, including the Martyrs’ Shrine at Byeongyeong and the Kori Nuclear Power Plant in Ulsan, Seongmodang and Palhyeon Wetland in Daegu, Jeoldusan Martyrs’ Shrine and Sejong Hotel in Seoul.

Together with two sisters, I joined the 10th day of the pilgrimage on Nov. 22. We visited the Jeoldusan Martyrs' Shrine, Saenamteo Martyrs' Shrine, Danggogae, and Waegogae before arriving in front of the Sejong Hotel, where we concluded the day with a 4 p.m. Mass celebrated by Father Cho Hyun-chul.

Upon reaching each sacred site, we prostrated ourselves on the ground to kiss the earth and performed a “dance of peace,” seeking forgiveness and reconciliation for the sake of the created world, which is currently suffering so deeply. Sister Cho Kyung-ja, who practices organic farming and provides education on ecological spirituality at the Notre Dame House of Ecological Spirituality, shared prayer intentions and reflections that resonated profoundly and moved us deeply.

On the 23rd, the final day of the pilgrimage, they held a closing Mass at 11:00 a.m. in the Coste Hall of Myeong-dong Cathedral.

How much further must we walk to ensure that the infinitely beautiful and wondrous ecosystems of this land are preserved, and that peace and justice are realized in the world? Hope keeps us walking until the very last moment.

Come, let us go. “Let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the house of the God of Jacob! He will teach us his ways, so that we may walk in his paths.” (Isaiah 2:3)

The author is a member of the Daughters of St. Paul (Figlie di San Paolo), living and giving the good news to the world by means of social communication. Learn more about the congregation at fsp.pauline.or.kr.