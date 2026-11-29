Illinois Democrats are on the brink of blowing up a cooperative arrangement between organized labor and business that has served the Land of Lincoln well for almost four decades.

The House is expected during the second week of the veto session in early December to vote on legislation pushed by the Illinois AFL-CIO and other unions to pay unemployment benefits to workers when they strike. The benefits would start flowing once a strike has lasted two weeks.

That’s right. Under this bill, when union workers walk off the job, it will be as if they’d been laid off.

The policy is wrongheaded on multiple levels. First, in a state already widely perceived as anti-business, it puts a governmental thumb on the scale in collective-bargaining disputes, giving unions little incentive to make any concessions to get deals done.

With strikes likely lasting longer as a result and the state’s unemployment insurance fund tapped to pay picketing workers, taxes on employers to keep the fund at a healthy level could easily rise. State and local taxes on Illinois employers already are punishing enough.

The policy also quite obviously would hamper the state’s ability to attract new employers, particularly manufacturers. “It just gives Illinois another black eye when it comes to economic development,” Illinois Manufacturers’ Association President Mark Denzler tells us.

Worried about food deserts? Most grocery workers are unionized, and profit margins at stores are thin. Debilitating strikes — or even concerns that state policy is encouraging them — could well prompt the closure of more stores.

Even without this legislation, Illinois Retail Merchants Association President Rob Karr tells us, “We spend a lot of time trying to keep grocers from pulling the plug.”

Unions are pushing this measure in blue states — they’ve been successful so far in New York, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington state — arguing it’s only right because red states are taking similarly egregious steps to undermine union rights. But that is hardly a good reason for Illinois to make it even more difficult to compete for business and jobs.

The measure, introduced by state Rep. Dave Vella, D-Rockford, in past times would have needed to be hashed out via what was called the agreed bill process before going to the floor of either chamber. That process required a committee of major business groups including the likes of IMA and IRMA to convene with union leaders under the watchful eye of the governor’s office and the four legislative leaders and reach compromises on the always-thorny issues surrounding unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation.

The idea was to incentivize lawmakers and the governor, regardless of party, to make the necessary and sometimes painful changes to safeguard these essential worker protections by insulating them from political attacks.

A year ago, unions announced they no longer would abide by this long-standing and reasonable practice. But, despite this declaration, union representatives came to the negotiating table anyway during the spring legislative session at the, shall we say, “suggestion” of legislative leaders to hammer out unemployment and workers-comp changes, which were duly passed.

That didn’t sit well with the unions, and over the summer the AFL-CIO threw a brief hissy fit in which it refused to endorse Democrats. The endorsement boycott lasted about a month — such a short time that all but the most politically obsessed among us likely don’t know it happened or already don’t remember — but apparently Dems got the message.

Business groups have been told the House will vote on Vella’s measure next month. Apparently, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s move to allow a floor vote (why, exactly, is he making such consequential decisions given his fellow Dems have moved to oust him as speaker?) has taken the state Senate and Gov. JB Pritzker by surprise.

But it also has put them on the spot. Will they stand up for a process that has served Illinois well for so many years at risk of offending their union backers? Or, will they knuckle under to this power play?

Pritzker appears set on a presidential run and among his talking points are some notable successes over his eight years in office in recruiting manufacturers to Illinois. This holiday gift to unions would be a good way to bring those fitful wins to a screeching halt.

This editorial was published by the Chicago Tribune and distributed by Tribune Content Agency.