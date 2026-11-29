The U.S. asked Korea to cooperate on shipbuilding. Yet Hung Cao, who was nominated as U.S. Navy secretary, told senators that even companies new to Navy shipbuilding would build ships in the U.S. with American workers. Cao, the acting secretary of the Navy, gave that answer at his Nov. 17 confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

He praised the efficiency of Korean shipbuilders and said the U.S. should learn from their technology and production methods. Asked about an amendment that would eliminate the president’s authority to grant exceptions for overseas construction, he said the proposal warranted further review and stopped short of taking a position. His preference for adopting Korean technology while keeping construction in the U.S. signals a narrowing of the cooperation Washington itself had put on the table.

In November 2024, then-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke by phone with then-President Yoon Suk Yeol. Trump cited Korea’s shipbuilding and maintenance capabilities and called for discussions on how the country could help the U.S. shipbuilding industry. The following year, a joint fact sheet issued after the summit between Trump and President Lee Jae Myung covered investment in U.S. shipyards, workforce training and naval ship maintenance. It also raised the possibility of building U.S. ships in Korea. Both governments thus left the option open for discussion in a joint document.

The U.S.' own assessment explains why Washington turned to Seoul. In an August 2026 memorandum, Trump pointed to overly complex designs, repeated design changes, limited shipyard capacity and weakened supply chains as factors that drove up costs and delayed deliveries. The U.S. Government Accountability Office had projected that the first Constellation-class frigate would be delivered three years behind schedule after construction began before the design was complete.

Recruiting and retaining skilled workers also takes time. Korean shipyards excel at integrating design with production and drawing on a skilled workforce and established suppliers to build ships in series. A comparison of costs and delivery schedules using the same performance requirements and equipment specifications would show what those strengths are worth in practice. By deciding where to build before making that comparison, Washington could pass up an opportunity to get ships sooner and at a lower cost.

Fleet size shows why time matters. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the U.S. Navy had 286 battle force ships as of Nov. 1. In its 2024 report, the U.S. Department of Defense assessed that China’s navy had more than 370 ships and projected that it would reach 435 by 2030. The figures reflect different reporting dates, ship types and mission profiles, and that the United States has strengths in aircraft carriers and blue-water operations. Even so, the number of ships available once those undergoing maintenance are taken out of the count helps determine how long a navy can sustain a presence in several regions at once.

Adm. Daryl Caudle, the U.S. chief of naval operations, laid out a future fleet combining a range of crewed ships and uncrewed systems in the fiscal 2027 30-year shipbuilding plan. He identified shipyards, suppliers, maintenance personnel and skilled tradespeople as the foundation of that fleet. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that under the plan, the battle force would reach 398 ships by 2056 and that new ship construction alone would cost an average of $48.9 billion a year. The size of the fleet three decades from now depends on whether the Navy can take delivery on schedule of the ships it orders over the next few years.

Protecting American jobs is a legitimate responsibility of the Navy secretary. Trump’s August memorandum reflected that goal. It proposed using allied shipyards to build the first ships in selected classes, with subsequent ships built in the U.S. It also included conditions for investment in U.S. shipyards and the hiring and training of American workers. Subject to the national security exception procedures under U.S. law, the idea was to get the first ships delivered sooner while using follow-on orders to expand America’s skilled workforce and strengthen its supply chain. Cao put U.S. production and employment first at his confirmation hearing. Washington now needs to explain whether that choice will get the Navy the ships it needs on time.

The remarks of previous Navy secretaries should be read in context. In 2024, Carlos Del Toro cited Korea’s and Japan’s cost competitiveness in shipbuilding and stressed the need to rebuild U.S. shipbuilding capacity. In 2025, John Phelan visited Korean shipyards and focused on maintenance and operational availability for U.S. ships deployed in the Indo-Pacific. Trump’s memorandum linked initial construction in allied yards to follow-on production in the U.S. Caudle’s plan focused on the fleet the Navy needs and the capacity to deliver it. Before changing its investment policy in response to one nominee’s testimony, Korea should see how the White House’s guidance is reflected in Navy procurement plans and congressional legislation.

The two countries should make use of the U.S.–Korea Shipbuilding Cooperation Center, which opened in Washington in July. For the same class of ship and the same performance requirements, the center should compare construction costs and the time from contract award to delivery in both countries. It should also assess capital investment in facilities and maintenance costs after delivery. As the two sides estimate how much sooner the U.S. could receive its ships and how many jobs the work could create, each contract should specify how many orders Korean companies will receive, what role their suppliers in Korea will play and how much they will be paid for the use of their technology. The pace and scale of Korean investment in the U.S. should follow as order volumes and the terms for recovering that investment are confirmed.

The Lee administration should help companies navigate U.S. laws and regulations as they invest. It should establish a U.S. legal advisory desk at the center so companies can determine before signing contracts whether their projects are subject to foreign investment review, defense procurement and security requirements or export controls on technology transfers. If interpretations of licensing or approval requirements differ, the Korean government should consult the relevant U.S. authorities to give companies greater clarity.

If Washington decides where ships will be built and asks Korea to contribute only technology and capital, Korean companies will have less reason to expand their U.S. investments. Washington should weigh how much sooner ships could be delivered from Korea, how many jobs could be created in the U.S. and what orders and returns Korean companies would receive. The U.S. sought Korea’s help to rebuild its fleet faster and restore its shipbuilding capacity. Achieving those goals requires giving Korean companies a share of the work and returns commensurate with their investment.

Ret. Navy Capt. Moon Keun-sik is a distinguished professor at the Graduate School of Public Policy at Hanyang University in Seoul.