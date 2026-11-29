BRUSSELS — In a matter of months, several highly publicized hacks by AI agents targeting businesses and governments have raised new cybersecurity concerns. But while preventing similar or worse incidents is critical, we face another, equally dangerous threat: concentrated corporate control over the agents that many of us could come to rely on in our daily lives.

The trajectory of artificial intelligence (AI) remains uncertain, and there are legitimate doubts about its productivity benefits and financial viability, at least in its current form. What is clear, however, is that the market’s leading players see agentic AI as their path to profitability.

In the past few months alone, Big Tech firms have gone all in with personal AI agents, with Meta (Muse), OpenAI (dots), Anthropic (Duet), and SpaceX (Grok Bot) joining Google (Gemini Spark) and Microsoft (Copilot). In a remarkably short period, these agents have gone from struggling to open browser links to buying products, sending emails, and making reservations on users’ behalf.

As AI models become increasingly interchangeable for most tasks, AI developers are looking for other ways to build lucrative moats around their businesses. Agents could be that moat. Unlike large language models, which are relatively easy for people and organizations to switch between, agentic AI services built on top of those models offer far more opportunities for user lock-in.

An AI agent that has built up an extensive and highly personalized picture of your preferences and needs, has partnerships with your favorite brands, and seamlessly integrates with and acts through other digital services — including your banking apps, calendar, email, and social media accounts — is a lot harder to leave than a simple chatbot. The firms that end up controlling these centralized gateways could wield unprecedented market power, even by the standards of today’s extraordinarily concentrated digital economy.

Given the fierce competition to secure the top spot, it may seem premature to worry about agentic AI monopolies. But that competition may not last very long. With today’s tech giants using their existing market power to give themselves an unfair leg up in the agentic race, there are good reasons to believe the outcome could soon tip toward monopoly or oligopoly.

Tech giants are already bundling agents into services and platforms they control—Gemini with Google Search and Android, Muse with WhatsApp and Instagram, Copilot with Microsoft Office—restricting rivals’ access to those same platforms and acquiring potential challengers. The result is a playing field heavily tilted in favor of a few dominant firms.

It might seem convenient to rely on one or a handful of AI agents to organize our online lives, rather than choose from a diverse marketplace of options. Yet experience has shown that convenience in digital markets can come at a great — some would say intolerable — cost. Concentrated control over what may become the gateway to the internet would not only be bad for competition and economic justice but would also threaten our autonomy as individuals and citizens.

From an economic perspective, an agentic oligopoly would exacerbate many of the harms we have already seen in digital markets. Compared with a search engine or e-commerce platform, an AI agent is far more capable of manipulating consumers’ behavior and exploiting their vulnerabilities to extract more revenue. A lack of transparency makes it impossible for users to know whether an AI agent is acting in their interests or those of its corporate owner.

A dominant AI agent sitting between buyers and sellers would have unparalleled power to levy unreasonable commissions, impose unfair terms and conditions, and harvest valuable commercial data — much like today’s dominant digital gatekeepers. Beyond these familiar abuses, a concentrated AI-agent market would introduce new economic risks, from anticompetitive collusion among agents to coordinated purchases or investments that threaten financial stability.

But the risks don’t end with the economy. Societal dependence on AI agents controlled by a handful of corporations would pose serious threats to our civil liberties, as well as our communities. It is now widely accepted that the dominant social-media platforms have distorted public debate and undermined the financial viability of independent journalism. The rise of AI agents that tailor information to each user’s preferences and prejudices could amplify polarization and further reduce news outlets’ traffic and advertising revenues, making matters far worse.

AI agents could also turbocharge corporate surveillance by gaining access to unprecedented quantities of personal and often highly sensitive data stored on users’ devices. Meta’s Muse agent, described by the company’s own former security chief as an “insane” privacy risk, is a case in point. That information could be used by corporations and governments to spy on people, manipulate their behavior, and even blackmail them. The more concentrated the market, the fewer corporations will control this vast trove of personal data.

The good news is that, unlike social media, online search, or e-commerce, the market for agentic AI remains competitive, and many of the harms outlined above are only beginning to emerge. But this is no reason for policymakers to wait and see.

As a new Open Markets Institute report that I co-authored makes clear, policymakers have plenty of tools to prevent AI agents from becoming yet another instrument of monopoly control. They could use competition policy to stop Big Tech firms from privileging their own AI agents, mandate interoperability so that people can easily switch between services, ban invasive surveillance, and require agents to act in the interests of their users rather than their owners.

The past two decades have shown us the pitfalls of regulating technologies only after markets fall under the control of a few dominant firms. The arrival of agentic AI gives us a chance to avoid repeating those mistakes. We cannot afford to waste it.

Max von Thun is director of the Open Markets Institute Europe. This article was distributed by Project Syndicate.