The Korean Studies Institute (KSI) celebrated its 30th birthday. The institute is located in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, on the edge of town near Dosan Seowon, the academy dedicated to the memory of Toegye Yi Hwang (1501-70), the great Confucian philosopher known best, perhaps, for his visage on the thousand-won note. And Andong is legitimately the center of a region known for its conservatism and traditional values centered on Confucianism.

When the KSI was founded in 1995, one of the first things it did was create a museum. The museum, unabashedly, is called the Museum of Confucian Culture. So, the connection between Korean studies and Confucian values is clearly the message.

After their start-up they did something that had not been planned, I don’t think, but turned out to be the best thing they have ever done. They had the idea that to preserve traditional culture, literally, they could hold in their archives all of the Confucian treasures of the whole Andong region. These treasures included books and documents, and then the huge collection of printing blocks in the area, and eventually all the signboards for seowon, traditional schools, and Confucian shrines, and even of prominent houses in the area.

Korea, over time, has created more traditional, side-stitched books than any country on Earth. And the country might have more written documents keep in private households than any other country on Earth. Every private academy — and there were a bunch of them in the Andong region — had a library. And private homes had libraries of old-style Korean books — the classics. There was a growing concern for the safety of these documents because seowon were somewhat isolated and susceptible to thievery, and sometime fire. Fires were somewhat common in old buildings heated by a stove that sends smoke under the floor for heating.

So, for the safety of all those old books and documents, they came up with a clever plan. It turns out the owners of the documents were heirs to these things and they knew they were valuable, and that it would be a shameful thing to sell them off, like some people did, so they knew they had to hold on to them. They could not sell them or give them away. They couldn’t give them to the KSI. But the institute decided to take care of these documents without owning them! The ownership remained with the families that brought them to the institute, which agreed to take care of them on a “loan” basis. They were “loaned” to the institute, but the owners retained their ownership rights. They could come take them back any time they wanted to. So, this cleverly solved the problem. The families did not give them away — such would be an offense to the generations of ancestors that had created these documents and books, but they could be taken care of in the safe buildings of the institute. In the meantime, scholars and researchers were allowed to use the documents for their studies and research. They didn’t have to go here and there all over the countryside to find the documents. Perfect.

And it turns out to have international significance what happened next. In addition, other than books and documents, the institute agreed take temporary custody of the wooden printing blocks carved for the printing of the “munjip” — collected writings — of the famous scholars from the area. They were mostly kept in seowon, but sometimes in private houses. In many cases, many of the family members who were needed to take care of these woodblocks moved to the cities, leaving them locked in a storage building at the seowon. The institute took over the storage of the printing blocks on the same basis, with ownership remaining with the family.

The next chapter in the story is quite unbelievable, and that is the institute also took care of the signboards from famous seonwon, and other traditional buildlings. Why? Because they had great commercial value for antique collectors because the signboards were carved from the calligraphy of a famous person. These signboards have tremendous commercial value, but they cannot be stolen while they are kept safely at the institute. But what of the signs at the seowon and other traditional buildings? The plan that took effect was to create copies, obvious newly made and of not “antique” value, that could be hung at the building in place of the originals! Incredible!

And the coup de grace is that after UNESCO decided that the 80,000 woodblocks for printing the Buddhist script at Haein Temple were declared an international treasure, the Korea Studies Institute applied for their 70,000 Confucian printing blocks to be recognized as a UNESCO treasure.

So the KSI, set up to foster the study of, and perpetuation, Confucianism by serendipity became an international treasure house for its collection of wood printing blocks as well as for the traditional books and documents they preserve. And this year, they cerebrated their 30th anniversary. Congratulations, KSI! And here’s to 30 or 100 more.

Mark Peterson (frogoutsidethewell@gmail.com) is a professor emeritus of Korean studies at Brigham Young University in Utah. The views expressed here are his own.