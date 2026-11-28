This week, I’ve sat in four different classrooms in Seoul, with young adults from all over the world, watching "Train to Busan" as part of our exploration of modern Korean society. A strange choice, you might think, but the messages and critiques are all there bubbling away below the tension created by tight spaces and savage beasts.

Students from Kazakhstan cried; Americans whooped, cheered and gesticulated wildly as the movie progressed (Ma Dong-seok’s body generated considerable noise); some Indonesian students ate hamburgers and hid behind their hands; a few Korean students mentioned the continued use of "shinpa" (emotional blackmail) in Korean movies and lamented the gender representation; others told me somewhat proudly they were from Busan.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about "Train to Busan" is the various ways you can watch it. Grab some snacks, sit back, turn off your brain and you’ll have a whale of a time. Or tune in, turn on, get your Korean listening ears sorted and you’ll notice something else entirely taking place. It might not be 2026 morality. And there might not be women going round kicking ass. But there's a whole lot of Korean social commentary, aesthetics and morality wrapped up in this particular zombie movie.

For an international audience, "Train to Busan" is a film about super-fast K-zombies smashing into people and making every subsequent train journey you take here that little bit more tense. For Korean people, Busan is not random.

The Korean War broke out in the early hours of June 25, 1950. Seoul fell within three days. Government officials fled south while the public received reassuring messages about the situation. Hundreds of thousands of people were forced to abandon their homes, traveling south with whatever they could carry. And where did the country make its last great stand? Busan. In Korean cultural memory, a desperate journey south towards Busan as civilization collapses around you is not science fiction. Busan is where the Korean people retreat when the government has failed to keep them safe. Swap out the zombies in this movie with an invading army, replace 2016 with 1950 and the movie still works.

Director Yeon Sang-ho referred to Korea's experiences with national crises and suggested that Koreans had developed a shared expectation. When something terrible happened, the authorities would probably tell people to stay put and do nothing. This was something he had learned through experience. This was the Sewol ferry disaster of 2014 when 304 people lost their lives, most of them high school students.

This is also why the children survive in this movie (Su-an and the yet to be born baby). They are given a sense of moral clarity others lack. Su-an is the compass through which we can understand what we are meant to do while all the adults start thinking rationally, logically and gripped by fear, self-interest and all the consuming logic of late-stage capitalism.

The value of a boiled egg

Gong Yoo’s character, who I’ve now seen die four times in the past few days, has the best character arc. He starts all dressed in black. Clearly wealthy but little more than a yes-man. Taking orders from his boss and forced to eat fast-food alone at his desk. He refers to the people of society as "ants." Something to be sacrificed and trampled on if necessary. He is estranged from his wife and his daughter seems to want little to do with him. By the end of the movie, he is left with a blood-stained, dirty white dress shirt and in full realization of what it means to be human. He cannot survive though, of course. He literally has blood on his hands that won’t wash off. Were a Christian God somewhere around to forgive him, he might have made it. But in a world where karma rules, he has done some bad stuff and the way to atone is by sacrificing himself for others. (Christianity also has an extraordinarily prominent story about a good man dying for the salvation of others, of course.)

Put others first. Don’t focus on yourself. Could there be a more traditional Korean message? Sure it seems to be somewhat lacking among some today, but that’s what art is for. To tell us what happens when we lose sight of what it means to be human. If we all live for ourselves, concentrate only on money, society will collapse around us. We will be left fiddling on the hanok roofs while the village burns.

It is also significant that the film locates much of the Korean concept of "jeong" among its less affluent characters. I normally try to suggest to international students that jeong manifests most clearly in the act of gift-giving. Not lavish gifts, but rather those centered around our mundane day-to-day existence: a mint here, a candy there. Offering someone something. At the beginning of the movie, Gong Yoo buys his daughter a Nintendo Wii, having forgotten that he's already bought her one. An elderly woman on the train, meanwhile, peels a boiled egg for her sister. I'll leave you to decide which has more value.

The couple played by Ma Dong-seok and Jung Yu-mi show steal the show. Jung with her acting, or at least her continually shocked reactions to everything, and Ma with his size and comic relief. There was a popular joke in Korea when the film was released that perhaps the zombies were traveling to Busan to escape Ma Dong-seok. In other words, it was a survival horror movie. Just from the zombies' perspective. And, for a few glorious minutes, the film encourages us to believe precisely that.

Seok-woo, Sang-hwa and young baseball player Yong-guk fight their way through successive carriages to reach their loved ones. It's beautifully constructed action cinema. The men are courageous. You start to think you've wandered into a Marvel movie, albeit one with considerably better public transport. And then Ma Dong-seok dies. From that point onwards, the film increasingly dismantles the fantasy that physical strength, intelligence, wealth or individual determination will necessarily save you. One after another, the characters perish.

The real horror

Consider who actually makes it to Busan: a pregnant woman and a little girl. And their survival is the accumulated result of other people's decisions. The song Su-an sings at the end of the film is not Korean. It is Hawaiian.

Aloha ʻOe was composed in 1878 by Liliʻuokalani, who would later become the first woman to rule the Hawaiian Kingdom and its last sovereign monarch. In 1893, she was overthrown, aided by the involvement of American diplomatic and military representatives. Hawaii was annexed by the United States in 1898. It points, as much of the film does, to the division among Korean people. Tearing at each other. The country infected by something.

This is the saddest thing about the movie. Not the zombies. But the fact that Korean people are divided through fear. They exile each other and willingly give up their countrymen and women to the danger stalking them. The grandmother sees this. Su-an sees this. The real horror is not dripping red and rushing at them with teeth barred. It’s their fellow passengers who fail to see the humanity in those around them.

Director Lee Chang-dong, whose work I normally show despite the longer running times, has described this situation in words that I cannot better. Referencing South African writer J.M. Coetzee, he says of the Korean Peninsula and the ideological division fostered by outside forces: “We’ve set borders, dismissed the others as barbarians and used the fear of barbarians to create more barbarians among us.”

"Train to Busan" condemns individualism, but it also condemns a certain type of collectivism. The passengers who refuse to let the survivors into their carriage are acting collectively. They reach a consensus, protect their community, listen to a leader and enforce the will of the majority. They are nevertheless behaving monstrously. Meanwhile, the most admirable characters extend their concern to people outside their immediate social circle.

While "Train to Busan" feels very much like a computer game in places, with its many set pieces, the necessity of getting from A to B and, of course, the final boss on the moving train, it also screams K-drama at the end. Gong Yoo’s death, perhaps the most memorable moment for many, is so Korean. So Korean! It’s hard to describe exactly why but consider: Here’s the protagonist, it’s the end of the movie, he’s now clearly a good guy and so he must die. The same thing happens in "KPop Demon Hunters" with Jinu and countless other features. The good guy dies. Ma Dong-seok’s character even jokes about this in the toilets: Dads just get criticized, receive no praise and then have to sacrifice themselves for others. But despite saying it as a joke, he also seems to believe it. And finally, so does Gong Yoo.

The classical music plays, the strings over piano, the long shots of rolling green Korean countryside, mountains rising slowly and a beautiful death. A death so glorious it demands you cry.