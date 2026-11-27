For Americans living overseas, Thanksgiving can sometimes feel like just another day.

There are no family gatherings, no holiday parades and certainly no reason to take the day off from work. Life goes on as usual. In Seoul, the subways are crowded, businesses are open and teachers like myself have classes to teach. Unless you make a special effort to celebrate, Thanksgiving can pass almost unnoticed. For much of my early life in Korea, that was precisely how I spent the holiday.

I had never been particularly homesick. Perhaps that had something to do with joining the Air Force shortly after high school and spending my first two Thanksgivings overseas in Panama. By the time I arrived in Seoul in December 1990, I was already accustomed to being away from home during the holidays. Besides, I was far too fascinated with Korea and the excitement of living in Seoul to dwell on the things I might have been missing.

But sometime in the 1990s, a Thanksgiving tradition began among my colleagues at Yonsei University’s Foreign Language Institute. And it all started with a little diner near Seoul Station.

The USO Canteen, located at Camp Kim near Namyeong Station, was one of Seoul’s best-kept secrets, at least among the foreign community.

Most people associated the United Service Organizations (USO) with American military personnel. The organization had been established during World War II to provide entertainment, recreation and other services for U.S. servicemen and women stationed far from home.

What many foreign residents in Seoul didn’t realize was that the USO Canteen was also open to the general public. Although Camp Kim itself was a restricted military installation, the canteen had an entrance accessible directly from the street. Anyone could walk in, whether American or Korean, military or civilian.

I had probably passed the building dozens of times without giving it much thought. It wasn’t until I started teaching at Yonsei that I discovered what was inside.

The canteen was essentially a small American diner, serving the sort of home-style cooking that was still difficult to find in Seoul during the early 1990s. There were hamburgers, french fries, sandwiches, soups, daily lunch specials and American-style breakfasts.

The canteen was managed by Mike Maddox, a former English teacher at Yonsei University’s Foreign Language Institute. Mike knew many of us from his teaching days, and over the years, he became a familiar and welcoming presence whenever we visited.

There was something almost surreal about sitting there, surrounded by people speaking English, enjoying the kind of food you might find in any small-town diner back in the States, while just beyond the windows, the busy streets of Seoul carried on as usual. For a little while, it was easy to forget you were in the middle of one of Asia’s largest cities.

One Thanksgiving, a colleague suggested that several of us go to the USO for a traditional turkey dinner. It sounded like a wonderful idea, although there was one small problem.

Our morning classes didn’t finish until noon, and the canteen stopped serving its Thanksgiving lunch at 1 p.m. That gave us exactly one hour to get from Yonsei to Camp Kim.

Fortunately, one of my colleagues had a car. As soon as our classes finished, we piled into it and headed downtown. Somehow, we made it in time.

That Thanksgiving dinner was worth the trip.

For what I remember as $8 or $9, we received a generous plate of turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, vegetables, cranberry sauce and, of course, pumpkin pie.

It was the sort of meal that would have been perfectly ordinary in an American diner on Thanksgiving Day. But in Seoul, thousands of miles from home, it was something special.

Coming here for Thanksgiving became an annual tradition. Each year, more teachers wanted to join us. And it wasn’t only the Americans. Our colleagues from Canada, England, Ireland, New Zealand and other countries were just as enthusiastic about going along for Thanksgiving dinner.

Before long, our group had grown large enough that we needed to let Mike know we were coming. Sometimes, when we were running late, he would make sure there were still Thanksgiving dinners waiting for us. We would arrive, order our dinners, enjoy our meal and then head back to Yonsei. Some of us had classes beginning at 2 p.m., so there wasn’t always much time to linger. But for that brief interval between classes, we had our own little Thanksgiving celebration.

Over the years, I came to appreciate the USO for more than its food. The organization maintained a variety of programs intended to strengthen ties between the American military and the Korean community. There were English classes, cultural activities and a program, commonly known as the brides’ school, that helped Korean women preparing to marry Americans become familiar with aspects of everyday life in the United States. One of my former colleagues had a wife who attended the program.

There was also a travel agency, which I used on numerous occasions during the late 1990s and early 2000s when booking flights back to the United States.

In 2001, while working as a journalist for The Korea Times, I interviewed Elaine Losey, the director of the USO in Korea. She explained how the organization worked to promote friendship and understanding between Americans and Koreans. Much of that goodwill, she noted, reflected the appreciation of Korean individuals and businesses for the American military presence and its role in Korea’s security.

By then, I had also begun attending other USO events as a reporter, including commemorations honoring Korean War veterans. In 2001, I covered the 50th anniversary of the USO in Korea, a celebration attended by former President George H. W. Bush.

These experiences gave me a greater appreciation for an organization I had originally known simply as a good place to get a grilled cheese sandwich.

I particularly remember Thanksgiving in 2001, just a couple months after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Security around American military installations had tightened considerably, and the atmosphere was understandably more subdued. Nevertheless, the Thanksgiving tradition continued. The canteen prepared its holiday meals, and once again, several of us made our way downtown for turkey and all the trimmings.

Looking back, I realize how much that little diner represented a particular period in Seoul’s history.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Seoul was changing rapidly. Western restaurants were becoming increasingly common, and foods that had once been difficult to find were appearing on menus throughout the city.

But the USO Canteen was different. It wasn’t fashionable or particularly sophisticated. There was nothing remarkable about the food itself. It was simply a place where an American could sit down, order something familiar and enjoy a little taste of home in the middle of a city that was constantly changing.

Every Thanksgiving, it gave a group of teachers something else: a reason to come together. I continued making those Thanksgiving visits throughout my years at Yonsei, right up until I left Korea for a brief period in 2006.

When I returned to Korea in early 2007 and began teaching at Woosong University in Daejeon, my Thanksgiving tradition came to an end. I had classes on Thursdays, and there was simply no way I could travel to Seoul, enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at the USO and return in time to teach.

Then, in 2011, something wonderful happened. For the first time since I had started teaching at Woosong, I had Thursdays off. That meant I could finally return to the USO for Thanksgiving dinner.

I was genuinely excited about the prospect. I bought a train ticket to Seoul, and on Thanksgiving morning, I made the trip north. From Seoul Station, I took the subway to Namyeong Station and headed toward the familiar USO building, already looking forward to the turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

But when I arrived, the canteen was closed. Not just for Thanksgiving. It had closed permanently in December 2009, almost two years earlier. I had traveled all the way from Daejeon for a Thanksgiving dinner at a place that no longer existed.

Today, when I look back on those Thanksgiving dinners, I don’t remember that disappointing trip in 2011 as much as I remember the years that came before it.

I remember the excitement of finishing our morning classes, the hurried drive downtown, the familiar faces gathered around the tables and Mike making sure there was enough food for everyone.

I had never needed Thanksgiving to remind me of home. I was happy living in Korea, and I had long since grown accustomed to spending American holidays overseas. But somewhere along the way, that little diner near Seoul Station had given us a Thanksgiving tradition of our own.

In 2018, the USO building was converted into Yongsan Park Gallery, intended to give an overview of the area as it began to demilitarize. Camp Kim has since been completely shut down, and all the buildings there are long gone.

Jeffrey Miller is the author of several novels. His latest is "The Tree at Panmunjom," about the 1976 Axe Murder Incident. Reach him at daejeonscribe@yahoo.com.