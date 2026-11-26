I recently finished reading Min Jin Lee’s "American Hagwon." One character who stayed with me was Bo Koh, who repeatedly attempts to gain admission to Yonsei University.

Reading this while living in Seoul made his story feel particularly relevant.

Since moving to Korea, I have become more aware of students retaking the College Scholastic Ability Test, sometimes for several years, to enter their preferred university. Initially, I was surprised by their willingness to devote so much time to one goal. Yet in a society where university prestige can impact future opportunities, an additional year or years can be understood as an investment.

Coming from Australia and New Zealand, this seemed unfamiliar at first. While university prestige matters in both countries, I found during my lawyer days in Australia that successful lawyers came from various universities across the country. There was no single educational path necessary to reach the top. But there was the pressure to keep moving. Go to university. Secure internships. Build your CV. Graduate. Start your career.

At university, students early on thought about professional experience, and conversations turned to clerkships and graduate positions. There was an implicit attraction to efficiency. If a degree was supposed to take three years, why prolong it?

I did not always follow that script. I spent university summers living with my father in China or studying Korean in Korea, pursuing experiences because they interested me rather than because they strengthened my CV.

Living in Korea has exposed me to a different rhythm. Competition for university admission is intense, yet university life itself often follows a less linear path. Mandatory military service interrupts the studies of many Korean men. Others take semesters or years away to travel, work, learn languages or prepare for examinations which at times meant six, seven or eight years to graduate.

Eventually, I began wondering why I found that surprising.

Who decided that completing something quickly necessarily means doing it better?

For years, I had wanted to return to Korea. But after beginning my career as a corporate lawyer in Sydney, there never seemed to be a natural time. There was always another year of experience to gain or another professional milestone to reach.

Eventually, I realized there would never be a perfect time. So I left my job and moved to Seoul to study Korean full time.

At language school, I met people who had made similar decisions. Some had interrupted university studies, others had left jobs and many had moved countries simply to pursue something meaningful to them. What had seemed like an unusual interruption in Australia suddenly felt ordinary.

This experience made me reconsider how strongly our understanding of progress is shaped by society.

Korea, Australia and New Zealand all value education and professional achievement, but the pressure manifests differently. In Korea, the emphasis on entering prestigious universities can create an intense examination culture. In Australia and New Zealand, my experience was more focused on progressing efficiently from education into employment.

Perhaps the distinction is not so clear.

When I left Sydney for Seoul, I did not know whether I was stepping away from my career or towards something new. I still do not know exactly where this path will lead. But living in Korea has made me less concerned about whether I am taking the right amount of time to get there.

Geoffrey Chen (gywchen@gmail.com) is a former corporate lawyer from Australia currently studying Korean at Korea University in Seoul.







