As President Lee Jae Myung was discussing geopolitical disruption at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippines on Nov. 17, Russian military aircraft flew into South Korea’s air defense identification zone.

Japan was targeted on the same day: two suspected Russian aircraft entered its airspace off the archipelago's southwestern coast. This incident marked an escalation in hostile activity against Japan over the last two months, after Russia arrested a Japanese journalist and expanded the list of Japan Tobacco International businesses placed under temporary administration.

Both South Korea and Japan scrambled jets in response to Russia’s incursions, and the incidents were a timely reminder that threats to Seoul and Tokyo’s security are ever present.

But Russia is not the only actor that threatens regional security. For South Korea, renewed threats from North Korea and its principal backer, China, are arguably more pressing. Policymakers in Seoul must take a clear-eyed view of the security challenges posed by Beijing and Pyongyang and pursue closer alignment with key regional partners.

In late September, land mines that South Korean investigators concluded had been planted by North Korea exploded inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), injuring three South Korean soldiers. Pyongyang subsequently threatened to resume loudspeaker broadcasts along the DMZ, elevating tensions.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China, which took place on Nov. 18 and 19, added a diplomatic dimension to these events, particularly as U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the sidelines.

Beijing’s expanding military capabilities and increasingly assertive behavior are also raising security concerns in Seoul. Last year, Chinese and Russian aircraft entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone, while Beijing continues to deploy maritime structures in an agreed-upon Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ) in the contested waters between China and the Korean Peninsula.

Kim's surprise one-day visit to China in late October only served to remind South Korea of the close relationship between two nations that threaten our country’s security.

The government has recognized the growing threats and is responding accordingly, taking steps to strengthen defense capabilities. The Ministry of National Defense is seeking an 8.2 percent increase in defense spending for 2027, with the aim of upgrading military capabilities needed for dealing with dangerous regional conditions.

Proposed funding for the KF-21 fighter jet program, which plans to deliver 40 air-to-air capable jets under its first phase by 2028, has grown significantly. The budget also supports maritime efforts, including the acquisition of nuclear-powered attack submarines for the first time.

Greater self-reliance is necessary to guarantee national security, but the government must recognize that the U.S. remains South Korea’s principal security guarantor, and the only nation able to stand up to China and North Korea.

Despite the scaling back of joint military drills in August, the following month, Washington reaffirmed its commitment to Seoul’s defense, including extended deterrence backed by U.S. nuclear capabilities. This diplomatic overture was a welcome reassurance of American support for the country’s security, and South Korea must build on it to strengthen the alliance.

Seoul must also seek closer cooperation with other partners that can fortify regional security. These must include countries that share the government’s commitment to a rules-based international order.

Japan, whose Free and Open Indo-Pacific framework promotes rule of law, freedom of navigation and free trade, is one such partner. Neither Seoul nor Tokyo needs to abandon its national interests or historical positions to pursue regional security, and cooperation has been steadily gaining momentum in the latter half of this year in recognition of this.

At the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in the Philippines in late October, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi met the newly appointed South Korean Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul. The importance of closer cooperation was made abundantly clear when North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles during the meeting.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi then met with Lee in mid-November at the ASEAN+3 meetings in Manila. The two leaders agreed to continue their shuttle diplomacy and advance trilateral cooperation with the U.S.

Security cooperation also continues to grow. The resumption of search and rescue exercises this year between South Korea and Japan, for the first time in nine years, was described by Koizumi as “the beginning of a new chapter” in bilateral defense cooperation.

Japan and South Korea also took part in the multilateral RIMPAC and Freedom Edge 26 exercises in June to July and mid-September respectively, showing that both nations are critical parts of the region’s security architecture.

Beyond growing diplomatic efforts, Japan is modernizing its Self-Defense Forces to meet the threat of the growing China-Russia-North Korea axis. This involves revising the defense ministry’s key strategic documents, investing in military capabilities crucial to deterring aggression, such as long-range missile strike capabilities and lifting export restrictions to enable Japanese firms to share technological expertise with like-minded partners, such as South Korea.

China, Russia and North Korea pose a significant threat to South Korea and the rules-based order it depends on for its prosperity. The government is already taking steps in the right direction, proposing a much larger defense budget and major upgrades of military capabilities.

But to bolster the nation’s defenses, Korean policymakers must be committed to deeper cooperation with the country’s traditional defense partner, the U.S., and like-minded Japan that shares its democratic values.

Chun In-bum is the former commander of the Republic of Korea Army Special Warfare Command.