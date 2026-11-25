On Nov. 19, thousands of students took the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). Ten minutes before the exam started, mobile phones across the country shrieked with a piercing alarm. For the first time in history, the government deployed the national emergency alert system to ferret out phones hidden in CSAT exam rooms. The alert sounded again at 2:21 p.m. and for a third time at 2: 57 p.m., right in the middle of an exam period.

Typically, extraordinary measures are taken to keep the exam rooms quiet so that students can concentrate. Planes, drones and helicopters are grounded for the duration of the English listening test for that reason. Buses and trains passing test sites slow down and avoid sounding horns. Nearby venues and work sites are asked to keep everyday noise to a minimum. Some construction sites near test centers shut down for the day. Police divert trucks away from test sites and manage noise from any protests held nearby.

Yet this year, the loudest noise came from the government alarm: not once, not twice, but three times, and quite deliberately, shattering the peace of the whole country. The decision was announced only two days earlier, amid fears that artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted cheating would make a mockery of this year's CSAT.

The fear was not idle. In October, candidates were caught wearing AI glasses at university admission essay tests. Then an audacious cheater topped the tax accountant exam, missing just one question in a paper thought impossible to finish on time. He did not use AI glasses. He had a micro-camera to photograph the questions, an AI to solve them and a smuggled phone to read off the answers. The nagging question is how many others got away with it. He was exposed only because he did too well.

The government's answer has been more of the same. It has promised a 10-year CSAT ban for anyone caught, applied to this year's candidates, along with prison terms of up to five years, expulsion from university and a reward of up to 100 million won ($75,000) for those reporting cheating. The prime minister now leads a task force that hunts for cheaters after the fact. The education minister has resigned over the confusion. The state has treated every candidate as a potential cheater and shattered the nation's peace and it now proposes to raise the penalty for offense, a retroactive step whose constitutionality is already in dispute.

All of this is a plaster on a cut finger while the patient is in cardiac arrest. The emergency alert caught 49 hidden phones. The real problem that no one is addressing, however, is that too much rides on a single day. Enter the right college and one is set for life, or so it is believed. Miss out and one is relegated to a second-tier life. With stakes so high, the temptation or the adrenaline to cheat becomes too strong, and the pressure too much to bear. It hardly needs saying that Korea has one of the highest suicide rates among OECD countries.

What the sirens and the stiff penalties aim to protect is the belief that the exam is fair. People need to believe it, because so much hangs on it. It is almost the last ladder left in our society. Its fairness, however, is an illusion, and has been for a long time. More than a third of this year's applicants were repeat-takers, which takes time and money that not every family has. Three in four schoolchildren take private lessons, and the families who pay spend a record 600,000 won a month per child. For a family with two children, that is nearly a quarter of the average household's income. Small wonder that Koreans have so few children. Everyone sits the same exam on the same day, but they did not come from the same place to arrive at the desk. It's a clear example of how treating people equally is not the same as treating them fairly.

On the very day of the exam, the Supreme Court sent back the 15-year sentence of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo over his part in the December 2024 martial law declaration. The ruling is for lawyers to argue over. What struck me was the room. Han entered public life through Seoul National University. So did 10 of the 12 justices who heard his case. The man on trial and those judging him came through the same narrow gate, and the gate is the college entrance exam.

That is why a fairer exam would not be enough. Its defenders say every alternative favors the rich even more, and they may be right. But the question is not how to sort people more accurately. It is why one sorting should count for so much. The CSAT measures how much you can cram and how fast you can answer, the very things AI now does better than any human. It is an exam designed to fail people, not to let them show what they can do.

The winners are then told they earned it. That their success is due to their own talent and hard work. Others are left to conclude that they deserved to lose, that they hadn’t worked hard enough. The illusion of fairness produces an elite who believes they are better than anyone else, and a majority who are treated like second-class citizens.

No siren can fix that. What we want is a country with more than one gate and more than one chance, where a skilled trade is well paid and respected, where a late starter can still get in. A mark earned at 19 should not be a rank worn for life. Lower the stakes and cheating is no longer so tempting. Better still, replace the exam with continuous assessment that assesses how students work, not just their answers. Until then, planes will be grounded and alarms sounded.

Cho Hee-kyoung is a professor of law at Hongik University. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own and do not reflect the editorial direction of The Korea Times.







