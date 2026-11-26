Many in Seoul see the Korea-U.S. relationship as under stress. In Washington, the view is more favorable, even across party lines. This gap matters for both countries, as a major political shift will occur in January when strong Democratic majorities take control of Congress

The worry in Seoul showed this week. President Lee Jae Myung reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, which the opposition People Power Party's Kim Dai-sik called “an admission that South Korea-U.S. ties are not being well managed,” according to The Washington Times.

The strain is real. A series of trade, regulatory and security frictions has left Seoul feeling pressed on several fronts.

However, support for Korea remains strong in the U.S. Congress. Both Republicans and Democrats see Korea as a model ally, a major investor and a partner in rebuilding American shipbuilding and energy.

President Lee also has recent results to show. The agreements he reached with President Donald Trump in October 2025 have made progress, including the first project under Korea's investment package — a $22.3 billion gas-fired power plant in Texas and an agreement for Korean and U.S. companies to jointly construct nuclear power plants in the U.S. Progress on the Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline has been slower. President Lee is expected to push for movement on several of these issues when he meets with President Trump — possibly on the golf course — at the G20 summit in Miami in mid-December.

What the midterms changed

The new Democratic Congress is likely to press the Trump administration to end its tariff policy, which they argue has raised prices. Many Republicans privately agree, and believe tariffs are a major reason their party lost the midterm election so badly. I wrote earlier this month that the president should end the tariff policy as a mass economic strategy and use tariffs as a negotiating tool.

Democrats are also likely to scrutinize Korea's $350 billion investment package, which includes $200 billion for strategic industries and $150 billion for shipbuilding cooperation. Analysts expect hearings on how these deals were agreed to and how projects are chosen. Most experts do not expect Democrats to reverse them, but they could be slowed. Projects such as the Alaska LNG pipeline could face particular opposition, and Korea's nuclear-powered submarines and uranium enrichment and reprocessing could draw questions from members of both parties concerned about nonproliferation.

Why Seoul should move now

Here is the central point that Seoul should take from the U.S. midterm election result: President Trump is likely to be more willing to deal after December, not less.

With Democrats controlling Congress, Trump will have little chance of passing legislation. He is likely to turn more of his attention to foreign policy, where a president has the most freedom. He will also want easy wins he can point to, and a trade or investment agreement with a close ally is a good candidate.

This argues for speed. The longer Seoul waits, the more other issues such as Democratic investigations of the administration, hearings on the investment package, and political fights over the budget and Iran will crowd out any deal. Each of these will make the White House less able and less willing to give Korea what it wants.

President Lee should therefore use the Miami meeting to lock in what he can: clearer tariff terms, a path for LNG purchases and agreement on how the investment projects will proceed. He should also expand his agenda in 2027, but not at the cost of delaying the first set of agreements.

A less likely path

Some in Seoul may see a different opening. A Democratic Congress could weaken the president's tariff powers and make tariff relief more likely, which might give Lee more leverage in negotiations. That is unlikely, and I would not rely on it. Any tariff legislation faces a presidential veto, and Democrats may not agree among themselves on how far to go. Seoul should treat this as a remote possibility, not a strategy.

What Washington should do

The Trump administration has its own interest in a deal. South Korea is investing billions in American manufacturing, energy and shipbuilding. It is a key partner against North Korea and China. Settling the remaining disputes with Seoul before the political climate worsens would be a win for both countries and for President Trump.

The United States should resolve the outstanding trade and regulatory frictions, be clear about what it expects from the investment package and avoid surprises such as the sudden scaling back of joint military exercises. Seoul should deliver on its commitments and make the case to Congress that its investments create American jobs.

The South Korea-U.S. alliance is strong. The Lee and Trump administrations know this. So does the U.S. Congress. The next two months offer a chance to turn a strained relationship into a more stable one, if both presidents use them well.

Fred Fleitz is president and CEO of the Washington Global Strategy Group, a former chief of staff of the Trump National Security Council and a former CIA analyst. He is also the author of “North Korea, Nuclear Brinkmanship, and the Oval Office,” released in April 2026 by Texas A&M University Press.