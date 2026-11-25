INCHEON, South Korea — The University of Utah Asia Campus will host a community football watch party in Songdo, Incheon, on Nov. 28, bringing students, alumni, local residents and international families together as the Utah Utes pursue a historic undefeated season.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Chris Ireland Hall (Room U104) on the University of Utah Asia Campus, featuring Utah's regular-season finale against West Virginia University. The gathering aims to introduce American college football culture while strengthening ties between the university and its surrounding community.

Utah enters the game with an 11-0 record, standing as the only remaining undefeated team in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), the highest level of American college football.

Following a 38-17 victory over Texas Christian University on Saturday, the Utes football team extended its winning streak to 17 games, the longest active streak in the FBS. Ranked No. 2 nationally, Utah has also secured a place in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game under first-year head coach Morgan Scalley.

The team's distinction as the nation's last unbeaten program came with an unexpected twist involving a familiar figure in Utah football history.

On Saturday, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham, who led Utah for 21 seasons before joining Michigan in 2026, guided the Wolverines to an 18-16 triple-overtime victory over previously undefeated UCLA.

The upset ended UCLA's perfect season, leaving Utah as the nation's sole unbeaten FBS team. Adding to the coincidence, the victory came on Whittingham's 67th birthday.

Whittingham spent more than three decades at Utah as an assistant and head coach, helping transform the program into a nationally recognized contender. His former team now stands alone among undefeated programs, thanks in part to a victory delivered by its longtime coach at another university.

The unusual connection highlights the enduring relationships and traditions that distinguish American college football.

In the United States, college football extends beyond athletic competition. Game days bring together generations of students, alumni, faculty, families and local residents, creating traditions that strengthen university identity and community belonging.

For many Americans, supporting their university's football team represents a lifelong connection to their alma mater.

The University of Utah Asia Campus hopes to introduce that same spirit to Korea.

Located within the Incheon Global Campus in Songdo, the university offers American higher education while serving as a bridge between Korean and American communities.

Through volunteer initiatives, educational outreach and cultural exchanges, the campus seeks to contribute to its surrounding community beyond classrooms and academic programs.

The watch party reflects this commitment by welcoming local residents and international families alongside students and alumni.

Community engagement and the lifelong connections universities foster across generations are important. In the United States, universities are more than places of education. They bring people together and foster a shared sense of belonging.

College football is one of the most visible expressions of that tradition. Through this event, we hope local residents can experience American university culture firsthand and connect across generations and nationalities. A university's true value lies not only in its academic achievements, but also in how it engages with and contributes to the community around it.

For Korean residents unfamiliar with American football, the gathering offers an introduction to a distinctive sporting culture. For American and international families, it provides an opportunity to share a familiar tradition with their Korean neighbors.

The initiative also highlights the role American universities play as centers of civic and community life.

Beyond education and research, universities often bring together volunteerism, philanthropy, athletics and cultural activities, creating opportunities for people from different backgrounds to connect.

Although American football remains relatively unfamiliar to many Koreans, its emphasis on teamwork, perseverance, leadership and mutual trust carries universal appeal.

For the University of Utah Asia Campus, the gathering demonstrates how international universities can contribute to their host communities through shared cultural experiences.

It also reflects the campus's broader role in strengthening educational and cultural ties between South Korea and Utah, encouraging relationships that extend beyond formal academic partnerships.

As the Utes pursue an undefeated season and championship ambitions, their success is bringing people together thousands of kilometers from Salt Lake City.

The outcome of Saturday's game will be decided on the field, but the gathering in Songdo carries a broader significance.

For Utah, victory may be measured on the football field. In Korea, however, its greatest achievement may be bringing a community together.

James Park works at the University of Utah Asia Campus as the director of external relations and is engaged in international cooperation and community engagement. He serves as vice president of the Songdo Foreign Advisory Board and as an international adviser to Yeonsu District, Jinju City, and the mayor and city council of Cottonwood Heights. He is committed to building meaningful bridges between Korea and the United States through education, public diplomacy and local government partnerships.