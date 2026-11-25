Every time you ask a chatbot a question, a data center somewhere uses electricity. The International Energy Agency expects global data center electricity consumption to more than double by 2030 as artificial intelligence (AI) spreads. That would be more electricity than the entire country of Japan uses today.

In the United States, people living near clusters of data centers are angry as their household electricity bills rise. In Europe, some factories are shutting down because power has become too expensive. The cost of electricity is becoming everyone's problem.

Korea is no exception. New semiconductor factories and AI data centers are driving electricity demand up again. Yet Korea imports more than 90 percent of its energy. How we balance coal, nuclear, natural gas and renewables in our power mix will have a major impact on electricity bills in the years ahead.

Renewable energy, however, has long carried a familiar label: "clean, but expensive." Is that still true?

To find out, let's look at Europe.

Imagine a new solar farm being built in a field in Germany. Add up all the costs of building and operating it over its lifetime, then divide that figure by the total amount of electricity it will generate. The result is between 41 and 69 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).

Now imagine building a new gas-fired power plant right next door. Once fuel costs and the cost of carbon emissions are included, its electricity costs between 110 and 180 euros per MWh. The average wholesale electricity price is around 86 euros.

In the race to produce cheaper electricity, new solar power plants are already ahead.

But something unusual happened in Spain this March. On sunny days around noon, solar farms across the country generated huge amounts of electricity at the same time. It's like every farmer bringing watermelons to market on the same day: when supply floods the market, prices collapse.

That month, Spanish solar power sold for an average of just 13.51 euros per MWh, less than half the cost of producing it. Meanwhile, in Italy, where solar power makes up a much smaller share of electricity generation, solar producers earned 124.72 euros per MWh over the same period.

Europe is tackling this problem in two ways. First, it is using batteries to store excess electricity generated at midday and release it in the evening, when demand is higher. Second, it is encouraging long-term contracts that guarantee a fixed selling price in advance.

Now let's turn to Korea.

For a solar company here, simply finding land for a solar farm can be a major challenge. Land is also one of the biggest components of project costs. Smaller projects mean less opportunity to benefit from economies of scale, making equipment and construction more expensive. And with so much uncertainty about future revenue, banks charge higher interest rates.

As a result, renewable electricity sold through government auctions in Korea costs around 150 won per kilowatt-hour (kWh), well above the wholesale market price of about 90 won.

But the solution lies in addressing those very obstacles. If the government secures land in advance, combines smaller projects into larger sites and supports long-term contracts that provide stable revenue, the cost of solar power could fall to around 70 won per kWh.

Starting next year, the existing support program will also come to an end, with projects selected through price-based competition.

Let's return to the question we started with. In the age of AI, electricity demand will keep growing, and pressure on power bills is unlikely to disappear.

So, can renewable energy really become cheaper?

Europe's answer is yes — but only if the right conditions are in place. The cost of generating electricity at new solar farms has already fallen dramatically. The remaining challenge is to build the systems that can deliver that low-cost electricity to consumers at affordable prices.

In the age of AI, the winner won't simply be the country that can generate the cheapest electricity. It will be the country that builds the infrastructure and market systems needed to turn cheap power into lower electricity bills.

Moon Go-young is co-CEO of the Korean unit of RWE, the German global energy company. He also serves as chairman of the Korea Foreign Company Association. He is an energy specialist who spent more than two decades at LG, LS, POSCO and Hanyang developing and commercializing fuel cells, waste-to-energy, solar power and energy storage.