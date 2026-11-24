Many would look back at this year with distress or even despair. The wars in Europe and the Middle East continue; international cooperation on critical issues such as climate change and artificial intelligence (AI) development has stalled. The Trump administration struggles to reassure allies who are nervous about the reliability, as well as capability, of U.S. global leadership.

For those who worry that the world appears to be spiraling downward into instability and fractures, I share these concerns, too. At the same time, when I look back at the past year, there were also events for which I have been thankful. As the U.S. just celebrated the Thanksgiving season, I share my seven international events of the year 2026 for which I am thankful.

First is the FIFA World Cup: With three countries — Canada, Mexico and the U.S. — jointly hosting the tournament, there were concerns about whether ongoing international conflicts and diplomatic tensions could negatively affect the games. For example, the U.S. restricted travel visas for Iran and several African countries. Trade disputes incentivized some Canadian soccer fans to boycott games held in the U.S. Despite these controversies, this year's World Cup allowed soccer athletes from forty-eight countries to compete and receive recognition. Several national teams, such as Norway and Cape Verde, also won praise from soccer fans for their stellar performances.

Second is the U.S.-Denmark-Greenland Security Agreement: After Trump's reelection, the administration advocated for the acquisition of Greenland from Denmark, even hinting at the use of coercive measures. It caused diplomatic conflict with Denmark, Greenlanders and other governments in Europe. This year, a trilateral agreement guaranteed the territorial sovereignty of Denmark and the political self-determination of Greenlanders. The U.S., in turn, received consent to expand its military bases there. The transatlantic tensions continue, but at least the dispute over Greenland’s sovereignty appears to have been resolved.

The third is Ukraine's resilience in the Russia-Ukraine War: As the U.S. reduced military assistance and increased pressure on Kyiv to accept a settlement, there were concerns that Ukraine might be forced to acquiesce to territorial and political terms more favorable to Russia. Ukraine, however, has continued to forestall further Russian military advances, maintaining the balance against Russia in the war of attrition. To be sure, Ukraine has also suffered immense war costs, and the eventual war outcome remains uncertain. However, this year has provided some hope that Ukraine and Europe, even with reduced U.S. support, may be able to maintain deterrence against Russia.

Fourth is the extension of a trade truce between the U.S. and China: Last year, bilateral relations appeared to spiral toward a full-scale trade war when the Trump administration raised tariffs substantially, followed by retaliatory measures from Beijing. The two countries reached a trade accord during the 2025 APEC Summit, moderating protections. During summits this year, the two superpowers have affirmed extensions of the trade truce at least until the start of the year 2027. Bilateral trade tensions continue, but the global economy and its supply chain — already burdened by the energy crises in the Middle East — avoided even more adverse consequences. Furthermore, the truce signaled hope that restraint still prevails in the great power rivalry.

Fifth is the improvement in Korea-Japan relations. Last year, with the election of Lee Jae Myung and Sanae Takaichi as the respective leaders of the two countries, some experts expressed concerns about bilateral relations. Both Lee and Takaichi have, in the past, made statements or taken actions that have provoked the other country. The two state leaders, however, have so far made cordial overtures toward each other, continuing the diplomacy of their predecessors. The disputes over the Dokdo islets and Yasukuni Shrine have continued. However, Seoul and Tokyo have attempted greater collaboration, navigating their diplomacy toward China and the United States. Korean and Japanese perceptions toward the other country have substantially increased in favorability.

Sixth is Korea's technological advancement: Korea is facing multiple domestic and international challenges and uncertainties. However, the country has continued to make progress in technological sectors such as AI, semiconductors, shipbuilding, nuclear energy and defense technology. These technologies enhance Korea's strategic leverage in regional and global affairs. An ineffective use of this leverage could still lead to an ineffective outcome, but Korea today is perhaps better equipped than it was during past geopolitical crises to seek opportunities to bolster its security.

The last is competitive elections around the world: Some analysts have expressed concerns that contemporary elections favor populist parties. This year, however, a number of elections have demonstrated that voters still exercise their power to hold all types of governments accountable, including populist and authoritarian ones. Several long-ruling governments, such as those in Hungary, Nepal and Serbia, have lost elections due to public fatigue with their governance. Such upheavals create concerns about political instability, but they have renewed hopes for two critical traits of contemporary democracy — accountability and policy correction. Hopefully, current world leaders, including the newly elected ones, will remember that their electoral mandate comes with a public expectation of good governance.

Some skeptics may comment that these reasons for thanksgiving may only be temporary. Next year's events may turn them into failures. Perhaps, but as I look back on this year, I reflect on these events as having averted even greater crises or provided hope for a positive rebound. I am thankful for these events and hope they give the world encouragement in facing the next year’s geopolitical adversities and challenges, with the determination of salmon fighting their way upstream.

Lee Jong-eun (Jong.Lee@ngu.edu) is an assistant professor of political science at North Greenville University. He previously served as a Korean Airforce intelligence officer.