Whenever I have the chance and a friend is willing to take a road trip, I enjoy getting out of the city and exploring some of the country's lesser-traveled areas. This year I’ve traveled around the peninsula to several places that are a bit more challenging to reach by bus and train (though not impossible).

A few weeks ago, hoping to escape the summer-like heat, a friend suggested a trip to Gangwon Province's Donghae, a city on the east coast. Donghae (also the name of the sea between Korea and Japan) is south of the better-known and larger city of Gangneung. It stretches along the coastal area for many kilometers before finally reaching Samcheok. The semi-rural, mountainous landscapes in the area are peaceful and relaxing, while the beaches are a pleasant escape from the busy city lives most of us lead.

Since I am a history buff (some would say “nerd”), my friend suggested we head for the former housing compound of the Samcheok Development Company. The company was a private enterprise set up during the Japanese colonial era and included mining operations and a railway to transport anthracite and carbides to the ports for shipment to Japan and elsewhere. Following liberation, a Korean company continued mining at the site of the former Japanese processing plant, but the gate guard outside the plant told me that had ended “a long time ago.”

The housing compound is now a designated cultural heritage site. There are large houses for company executives, a boarding house for single men and about 27 townhouses for family use. The buildings, now approaching 90 years old, are in various states of repair, and renters live in some units leased from the city government. Current residents have developed large garden plots between the rows of townhouse buildings, growing a wide variety of vegetables.

The architectural style is a blend of Western, Japanese, and Korean features, with tatami and heated floor rooms. The large boarding house, now occasionally used for community gatherings, featured a Japanese-style bath for communal use. Some areas of the compound have long been abandoned, and the roofs and walls are decaying. The site has no facilities for visitors, and the city heritage department has not funded much in the way of upkeep or restoration. There are, however, a few signboards with detailed explanations in both Korean and English.

At nearby Mukho, I wanted to see Mukho Catholic Church, which sits on a hill above the town. The church features a unique architectural style not often seen in Korea, but it is not old, having been built in 1957. It is dedicated to the memory of Irish Columban Father, Patrick Reilly, who arrived in Mukho to pastor a small group of Catholics in 1949. When the Korean War broke out in the summer of 1950, Reilly refused to abandon his parish and was arrested by North Korean soldiers. He and many other captives were force-marched north toward Gangneung. There, the North Koreans summarily executed their prisoners. Father Reilly was barely 35 years old. A memorial plaque and statue stand on the church grounds, and the current parishioners devoutly remember the sacrifice of their beloved martyr.

I inherited a fascination with railroads from my maternal grandfather, who had been a steam locomotive fireman and engineer since his early teens, retiring when trains converted to diesel-powered engines. As a child growing up,my then-retired grandfather and I tracked down old steam locomotives across the USA, looking for them in city parks, museums and even some handling tourist excursions.

Korea’s railroad heritage dates from 1897, when a standard gauge line connecting Noryangjin in Seoul, with Jemulpo in Incheon began construction, opening in 1899. The rail system was greatly expanded over the succeeding decades. Some historic station houses still stand in various places throughout the country, preserving an important transport connection between cities, ports, and rural areas.

An especially picturesque old station house, built in 1939 but no longer in use, stands in the tiny village of Dogyeong-ri, not far from Donghae and technically in Samcheok. It’s the oldest station on the Cheolam-Mukho section of the Yeongdong Line. Trains have not stopped at this station since 2007. Inside the station house, the fare board and train schedule from 2007 are still affixed to the walls. This historic building is kept in good repair, but is no longer filled with the chatter and bustle of travelers. Still, the station house offers a nostalgic revisit into the past, where lives seem much simpler than nowadays.

Rev. Steven L. Shields, FRAS (slshields@gmail.com) has lived in Korea for many years, beginning in the 1970s. A Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland, he is also a life member of the Royal Asiatic Society of K ea, of which he was a director, vice president, and president. He was a copy editor of The Korea Times in 1977. The views expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect The Korea Times’ editorial stance.







