A few days ago, my youngest daughter gave birth to her first child, a healthy baby girl, after a difficult labor. It was a moment of great joy for our entire family. We had been waiting a long time for this baby, and her arrival felt like a precious gift to all of us.

My wife and I are already grandparents. Our oldest daughter and her husband now live overseas and have two very young children, a boy and a girl. However, the distance makes it difficult for us to be closely involved in the lives of our grandkids.

This time is different. Our newborn third grandchild will grow up nearby, and we look forward to being actively involved in her life and helping care for her. As I celebrate this happy occasion, I also find myself reflecting on the changing role of grandparents in our culture.

An aging society is often accompanied by a low birth rate, and the two trends are closely interconnected. Many young adults are getting married and starting small families much later in life than previous generations did. As a result, people are also becoming grandparents at an older age.

Just two or three decades before, it was common for people in their 60s to help raise school-age or even teenage grandchildren. Today, the picture is quite different. Many people do not become grandparents until they are in their 70s. My wife and I are among them.

This raises several concerns. Older grandparents may not have the same physical energy they once had. Many older adults have health issues of their own to deal with. Moreover, some grandparents may feel pressured to provide support even when they are not physically or emotionally prepared to do so.

These worries deserve greater attention from policymakers and local communities. More affordable childcare services would help ease the burden on both parents and grandparents. In addition, programs promoting healthy and active aging would help older adults remain physically capable and confident in their caregiving roles.

At the same time, seniors who become grandparents later in life can take practical steps to prepare themselves. They should take good care of their health through regular exercise, proper nutrition and routine medical checkups. They should also set reasonable boundaries and communicate openly with their adult children about how much help they can realistically provide.

For my wife and me, our excitement outweighs our anxieties. We know we are not as young as we once were. We may not be able to run as fast or stay up as late as younger grandparents, yet we believe we still have something meaningful to offer. Our years of experience can help us support our daughter as she continues her journey as a working mom.

Of course, we will do our best to stay up to date with modern parenting approaches while also looking after our own health.

Above all, we simply want our new granddaughter to grow up healthy, happy and loved. We hope to encourage her, learn from her and share in the many milestones that lie ahead. If we can simply be a loving and supportive presence in her life, that will be more than enough.

Sho Chang-young is a retired high school teacher and former principal of Gunsan Girls’ High School.