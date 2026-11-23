Jared Kushner, special envoy of the United States, has posted some encouraging words on X regarding Russia's war on Ukraine and related European diplomacy.

A prisoner exchange is likely, along with direct European participation in the talks. Russia President Vladimir Putin remains adamant regarding territorial demands.

After discussions in Moscow with Putin, Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff flew to Dublin to attend a Europe summit that included Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Restoring order and stability in Russia following the collapse of the Soviet Union has been key to Putin’s remarkably durable tenure in office, which now surpasses two decades.

He now also is providing a challenge to Europe’s stability. In 2014, Russia seized Crimea and the eastern portion of Ukraine, followed by a full-scale invasion in 2022. Crimea had been part of Russia from 1783 until Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev transferred the peninsula to the authority of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic

in 1954.

Ukraine became independent following the Russian Revolution that began in 1917. It became a constituent republic of the Soviet Union in 1922, regaining independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia’s army, after months of covert and overt aggression, drastically undercut the cautious stability of Europe that followed the Cold War. The U.S. and European nations have an obligation to respond skillfully, while trying to avoid direct combat with Russian forces.

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, followed by the disintegration of the Soviet bloc of satellite states and then the Soviet Union, was a historic strategic victory for the West. The end of the Cold War confirmed the policy of restraint and deterrence termed “containment,” supported by every United States president from Harry Truman when the Cold War began in Europe, to George H.W. Bush, who navigated the end of the long-term and extremely dangerous ideological, military and political conflict with exceptional diplomatic skill.

Truman and associates spearheaded the formation of NATO in 1949 to counter Soviet expansion toward Western Europe. The Soviet Red Army conquered and occupied Eastern Europe in consequence of the titanic struggle and victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Moscow responded to NATO by establishing the Warsaw Pact, which disintegrated following the end of the Cold War. NATO endures.

Putin usually plays his strategic cards well. However, his hand remains weak. The Russian economy is extremely vulnerable, heavily dependent on petroleum and plagued with corruption.

Opinion polls in Russia show Putin’s popularity declining. External power plays clearly are in part a response. The very existence of serious opinion polls provides profound evidence of just how much Russia has changed since the era of Soviet totalitarianism.

The coalition government in Germany led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz has been in the forefront of opposition to Russia’s aggression. Poland, a NATO member since 1999, has been notably active in the collective effort to provide arms to Ukraine.

General war in Europe was avoided for a century following the final defeat of Napoleon until the outbreak of World War I. A concert of European nations, brokered by Great Britain, was essential and remains instructive. The British government played a crucial brokering role in the creation of NATO.

Ukraine is beleaguered but also remarkably resilient. Active United States diplomatic engagement, with emphasis on solidarity with Europe, is encouraging following earlier uncertainty about that level of commitment.

Arthur I. Cyr (acyr@carthage.edu) is author of “After the Cold War - American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). The views expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect The Korea Times’ editorial stance.