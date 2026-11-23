Breaking news: Kim Jong-un is dead. Breaking news: Kim Jong-un is alive. Recycle these contradictory updates later.

Last month, even people who rarely discuss North Korea asked if it was true that Kim had passed away. That was in response to reports that North Korea’s third dictator had suffered a severe brain hemorrhage, lost consciousness and been rushed to a hospital in Beijing. He allegedly died despite emergency treatment, and his body was secretly returned to North Korea.

The claims allegedly originated with a Chinese dissident living in the United States. Britain's The Sun, the New York Post and India's Economic Times later reported the story.

Long-time watchers of North Korea have seen this recycled story numerous times. In February 2012, barely two months after succeeding his father, Kim Jong-il, the third dictator of North Korea was reportedly assassinated during a visit to Beijing. The rumor originated on China's Sina Weibo social media platform, spread on Twitter and was reported by ABC News.

In September 2014, Kim disappeared from public view for approximately 40 days. His absence generated speculation about serious illness, a possible coup and whether he would survive. South Korean intelligence officials later reported that he had undergone treatment for an ankle problem. That was a lot of controversy over an ankle.

In April 2016, a fake Twitter account impersonating South Korea’s defense minister spread a claim that Kim had been killed or seriously injured. Two months later, the website East Asia Tribune published a story claiming that a female suicide bomber had killed Kim during an event in Pyongyang.

In July 2017, the website The Last Line of Defense allegedly published a story claiming that an American sniper had killed Kim with a shot to the head, and later that month, the website allegedly published another story claiming that American special forces had killed him in an operation ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump. The same website killed him off twice in one month.

In April 2020, Kim missed celebrations marking his grandfather's birthday on April 15. On April 20, the Seoul-based publication Daily NK reported, citing an anonymous source, that Kim was recovering after a cardiovascular procedure.

CNN then reported that the United States was monitoring intelligence suggesting Kim was in grave danger following surgery. CNN's Jim Sciutto cited an unnamed American official with direct knowledge.

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur posted on Twitter that Kim was brain-dead, citing two American officials, before deleting the post and apologizing. Celebrity news website TMZ published a report that Kim was dead or on his deathbed.

In July 2021, rumors circulated that Kim had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, remained unconscious, and been displaced in a coup involving his uncle, Kim Pyong-il.

In May 2025, reports circulated that Kim had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage during a field inspection in Wonsan, remained unconscious for 10 days and eventually died after surgery by French medical specialists. The circulating message claimed that CNN had issued an urgent report and that American officials had provided information about Kim's condition.

Last month’s rumor brought back the brain hemorrhage story, this time with additional details about emergency treatment in Beijing and the alleged secret return of Kim's body.

It would be easy to blame social media, but in November 1986, rumors circulated in Tokyo and South Korea that Kim Il-sung had been killed, possibly by disaffected military officers. South Korea’s defense ministry reported that North Korean loudspeakers near the Demilitarized Zone had announced his death. The Chosun Ilbo published a special edition on Nov. 17. International news organizations reported the claims and official reactions. TIME’s Dec. 1, 1986 issue noted that claims of Kim Il-sung’s death had surfaced several times previously.

In 2020, a North Korea expert told the Los Angeles Times, “I have a sheet with about 18 different rumors of coup attempts and deaths from the late '80s through the '90s.”

In February 1994, South Korean opposition politician Lee Ki-taek said a foreign source had told him that Kim Jong-il was seriously injured and might be unable to assume power after a traffic accident or a shooting.

In April 2004, in an alleged assassination attempt, a major explosion occurred at Ryongchon railway station near the Chinese border, reportedly after Kim Jong-il’s train had passed through the area.

In 2008, Japanese scholar Toshimitsu Shigemura of Waseda University claimed that Kim Jong-il had died in 2003 and that North Korea had been using body doubles to conceal his death.

One day, Kim Jong-un will die. North Korea’s leaders are claimed to have been assassinated, killed by a suicide bomber, shot by an American sniper, suffered a fatal brain hemorrhage, fallen into a coma and died following heart surgery, but so far, they have only died of natural causes.

Casey Lartigue Jr. (CJL@alumni.harvard.edu) is the co-founder of Freedom Speakers International with Lee Eun-koo and the co-author with Han Song-mi of her memoir “Greenlight to Freedom: A North Korean Daughter’s Search for Her Mother and Herself.”







