The hanok village in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, has been recognized as a “Slow City,” one where life moves at a slower pace. In the first week of October, I visited this village for two day trip. Jeonju Hanok Village, consisting of more than 700 traditional Korean tiled-roof houses, bringing in huge crowds of visitors to enjoy the harmony of the village’s old stone walls and its paths paved with granite flagstones.

In the 1910s, when the Japanese colonial government demolished the city walls of Jeonju and began building Japanese-style houses, some citizens left and moved to the present location of the hanok village. In the 1930s, rich residents from the outskirts of Jeonju moved to the area, which took on the appearance of the modern hanok village.

In the village, our tour guide showed us Gyeonggijeon shrine, Pungnam Gate and Jeonju Hyanggyo, a Confucian academy. These were all related to Yi Seong-gye, the founder of the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty, whose governing ideology was based on Confucianism. The king’s ancestors were from Jeonju, the site of his ancestors’ tombs.

Then the guide took us to Jeondong Cathedral. The site of the first martyrdom of Korean Catholics, this is where Yoon Ji-chung and Kwon Sang-yeon were beheaded in 1791. The cathedral was constructed from 1908 to 1914. During the destruction of city walls under colonial Japan, a priest collected the broken stones to use as the foundation stones for the new church.

Finally we visited Donghak Memorial Hall, a building founded in 1994 in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Donghak Movement. In 1894, the Donghak army entered Jeonju to defeat what they alleged as a corrupt Joseon society and carry out self-governance activities. The revolution was rooted in and supported by the spirit of the people, the peasants and the working masses.

Jeonju, which is situated near the sea, has wide plains and mountainous regions. It developed as a transportation hub. These geographical characteristics played a major role in the coexistence of three religious institutions. Since the days of Joseon, the people of the city have worshipped the Confucian spirit. As a society, it was also open to accepting the new foreign culture of Catholicism and helped development of Donghak movement.

Jeonju’s coasts, open fields and mountains elevated the culinary standards of the city. During lunch, I explored famous food shops around a traditional market, where I ate pork soup with rice. After that meal, I had an irresistible urge to enjoy those foods again. For dinner, we ate Jeonju bibimbap, a local specialty. At night, we invited a master pansori singer to our hanok stay and listened to a rendition of “Chunhyangga,” which was an unforgettable experience.

Jeonju has served as a hub for diverse religious facilities, culinary culture and the arts. These abundant tourism resources attracted a total of 15 million visitors to Jeonju Hanok Village last year.









Kim Jin-heon is a retired English teacher who published a book titled, "Flower Is Flower." The views expressed here on his own.