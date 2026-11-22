NOTTINGHAM — At the U.K. Labour Party’s conference in Liverpool in late September, Prime Minister Andy Burnham went where no British prime minister had dared since the United Kingdom left the European Union: “Brexit has done more harm than good” he told the delegates. The next day, he went further: Britain could stay as it is, join the customs union or the single market, or “go all the way.” And now he says he wants an “honest discussion” about freedom of movement.

With an EU-U.K. summit set for Nov. 20, Burnham — whose own constituency, Makerfield, gave Brexit an estimated 65 percent of its vote — has opened the door to fighting the next British general election on a promise to rejoin. But can the U.K. really undo its populist rupture?

Brexit won because of a mechanism I call “dynamic democracy.” First, there was a movement: Nigel Farage’s U.K. Independence Party, built patiently over two decades from three seats in the European Parliament — the very institution Farage wanted to leave. Second, there were rebel elites: Boris Johnson and Michael Gove broke ranks with the Conservative Party’s leadership to lead the official Vote Leave campaign, lending it a respectability that Farage never had. Third, there was an institution that brought movement and rebel elites together: the referendum.

Burnham knows the mechanism well, because it brought him to power. As Mayor of Greater Manchester, he needed a Westminster insider (Josh Simons, an MP close to Keir Starmer) to give up his seat so he could stand, and a rebel member of the elite (Wes Streeting, previously health secretary) to back him for the Labour leadership. Can he now run the mechanism in reverse?

On paper, opinion is moving his way. Almost 60 percent of Britons now think leaving the EU was wrong. A More in Common survey in June suggested that only 11 of 632 constituencies would vote Leave in a new referendum; even 52 percentof Farage’s Clacton constituency favor rejoining. Regret, generational change, and a more dangerous world—an aggressive Russia, an assertive China, an unreliable America—all play their part.

But polling isn’t a movement: Remain led most polls before the 2016 referendum, too. Were another referendum held today, rejoining would win comfortably — around 62 percent to 38 percent. Yet ask how strongly people feel, and the picture changes: in a Messina Group megapoll in September, only 29 percent strongly supported rejoining the EU, while 19 percent strongly opposed it.

Rejoining the Union has a large majority and a committed core, but neither is yet a movement. It took Farage more than 20 years to turn sentiment into votes. If Burnham is serious about rejoining, he will need the same determination.

The elites, meanwhile, are lining up behind him. “Beyond Leave and Remain,” a report published in September by the Tony Blair Institute, urged rejoining within a decade. Earlier that month, former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne called for a return to the customs union, and in October the Institute for Public Policy Research argued that full membership should be Britain’s medium-term goal.

But Blair and Osborne are not rebels: they are the Remain establishment. What Burnham needs are the equivalents of Johnson and Gove — prominent Leavers who have changed sides — and none has so far. The place to watch is the Conservative Party. Having lost its hardliners to Reform, the Tories are more divided on Europe than they appear, and as the party of growth, the Conservatives would struggle to argue against a customs union or the single market if Burnham put one on the table.

So far, the Conservatives have been content to criticize Burnham from afar. Pose the question for real, and expect movement from within.

Finally, Burnham needs an institution. There is broad agreement that only a referendum could take Britain back: anything less would be, in the words of Reform’s Richard Tice, “trying to sneak us back into Brussels via the back door.” Yet even advocates of rejoining are in no hurry to call one, and for good reason: a referendum would need the movement Burnham lacks.

What would it take to build one? Tying Europe to living standards, as Burnham has begun to do, is the right argument. He needs converts, not grandees: Leave voters and Leave politicians willing to change their minds in public.

As a prime minister in a Leave constituency, Burnham is better placed than any Labour leader before him to make the case. The EU-U.K. summit this week will be the first test of whether he can make Europe a popular project rather than an elite one.

On the other side of the Channel, French President Emmanuel Macron’s response to Burnham was, “Welcome back,” and in the halls of the European Parliament and European Commission there is talk of a quick “Switzerland-plus” arrangement. But the door may not stay open forever. France elects a new president next spring, and the frontrunner, Marine Le Pen, leads a party that no longer wants to leave the EU but to remake it as a Europe of nations. Britain could find itself trying to return to a Union that is moving toward the vision for which Farage campaigned.

In any case, the lesson reaches beyond Britain. When a populist rupture occurs, the temptation is to undo it from above, using courts, technocrats, or administrative institutions. But that approach would only confirm the populists’ accusation that democracy is an elite stitch-up. Brexit was won by a movement, and only a movement can reverse it.

Hugo Drochon, associate professor of political theory at the University of Nottingham, is the author of “Nietzsche’s Great Politics” (Princeton University Press, 2016) and “Elites and Democracy” (Princeton University Press, 2026). This article was distributed by Project Syndicate.