Recent news shows something we haven’t seen much. South Korea is drawing attention from Iran and the world for its role near the Strait of Hormuz. The Cheonghae and her naval soldiers are providing much-needed support against piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden. This relates to South Korea's national interest in the flow of legitimate commercial shipping. Korea’s advanced economy, like so many others, depends on shipping in the Gulf. Its mission is especially urgent, given rising incidents in the Somali Basin this year.

South Korea is emerging on the global scene as a force for free navigation of the seas. The response to the MT Asana tanker hijacking in July and involvement in responding to another attack in September show the rising importance of Korean expertise and military units in the defense of democracy. The Korean government has approved expanding surveillance to a wider area, reaching toward Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. Iran will continue to contest the Korean presence, to little avail. These kinds of operations reflect outh Korea acting as a responsible partner and leader for free navigation of the seas and the free flow of commerce.

Can we not see how important alliances and partnerships are today? No longer can one country, the United States, be the answer to all potential threats. Alliances require coordination and can be pulled apart, but there really is no option in the current international scene. Alliances based on fundamental, shared interests have a longer half-life than those built on violating freedom, disrespecting international borders and mercantilism.

More broadly, the Korea-U.S. alliance continues to develop in an era of expanding alliances. The "Alliance for Democracy" will depend upon deepening alliances and on the coordination and prudent adaptation of existing security arrangements to new realities and existing threats. The movement of primary responsibility for defense command to South Korea has begun in some ways. However, operational control of defense will happen gradually and should not be rushed or held hostage to fits and starts in funding.

Korea is no longer “a little buddy” or second-level player in the defense of freedom. Its economy and global defense spending rank in the top 15 worldwide — and closer to the top 10. Korea’s strengths in shipbuilding, technology and integrating its development with Korea's national interests and the development of a free Indo-Pacific region are not new. However, Korean leadership, aligned with the United States and other allies, is beginning to emerge.

Of course, concerns remain in the waning Trump era. The American president has been too keen on deal-making and marginal transactions that distort needed actions for the near and longer terms. He enjoyed making threats for concessions. Tit-for-tat thinking does not help our alliance. Seoul has continued to exhibit, in my opinion, great patience and prudence in responding to Washington’s demands. Let us pray that the “let’s make a deal” style of American foreign policy will be tempered as the Trump era ends, if indeed it does so.

At the same time, both our countries need to remember that democratic leaders come and go. And just as the promise of potential change arises from the recent U.S. midterm elections, both our peoples must remember that core commitments should not become victims of partisan politics and administrations' need to make gains. The 2026 midterms are no panacea, as America has once again rewarded itself with divided government. The Lee government has shown more prudence in its approach to our shared security relationship.

Korea and America will continue to develop a sustainable, more equal partnership in light of shifting power dynamics and strong ties. Korea and the United States may hope to continue preparing for the day when we can reunite the entire peninsula under a free and democratic government, though that won’t happen anytime soon. Korea is integrating civilian, commercial and military assets, capabilities and processes into a whole-of-country defense system for freedom. This can only enhance regional and global security in an era of renewed competition, with several declining powers masquerading as pretenders.

The two nations should be vigilant to “moving too fast.” Good arrangements require deliberate action based on reasoned judgments and investments that can withstand the fluctuating shoals of politics. Moving away from "big brother, little brother" will require systematic development, coordination and alignment on both sides, and that shouldn’t be rushed for any leader’s timeline or self-acclaim.

It is remarkable to see how far South Korea has come over the last 30 years. True to its civilization and traditions, and open to other nations in a way that speaks volumes about its strengths and purpose, the people of South Korea continue their march of progress. May we in the United States always remember our friendship and the pillars of freedom that it upholds.

Bernard Rowan is professor of political science at Chicago State University. He is a past fellow of the Korea Foundation and past visiting professor at the Graduate School of Public Administration, Hanyang University. You may reach him at browan10@yahoo.com.